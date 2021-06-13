Cancel
'Italian Studies': Tribeca Review

By Wendy Ide
Cover picture for the articleVanessa Kirby is magnetic in Adam Leon’s shapeshifting examination of an amnesiac in New York. Dir/scr: Adam Leon. US. 2021. 79 mins. The third feature from Adam Leon (Gimme The Loot) takes an unconventional and tangential approach to the theme of memory loss. Weaving a tangle of timelines and layers of real and imagined encounters in a dreamlike odyssey through the streets of New York City, the film treats amnesia as an opportunity, a chance to rediscover the world from the starting point of a more-or-less blank slate. It’s something of an ask for the audience, and with a less-compelling actor in the central role, the film might have found itself mired in its own enigma. But Vanessa Kirby is a magnetic presence playing writer Alina Reynolds, unexpectedly poised for a woman who has lost all memory of herself and her surroundings; a spikily capricious and, at times, reckless character, she is defiantly at odds with the idea of the amnesiac as a vulnerable, helpless victim.

MoviesScreendaily

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’: Tribeca Review

Dir: Morgan Neville. US. 2021. 119 mins. Anthony Bourdain’s suicide in 2018 haunts Roadrunner, a documentary about the life and death of the celebrated chef and television host. Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) recounts the story of the former drug addict who became a sensation after publishing his memoir Kitchen Confidential, parlaying it into a globetrotting career in which he sampled the world’s cuisine and grew increasingly curious about the cultures he came into contact with. But the film opens with interview subjects pondering how Bourdain’s decision to kill himself fits into that narrative, and indeed Roadrunner wrestles with the gnawing discontent that always resided inside a man who was so beloved.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: A City Reawakens in Elisabeth Vogler’s Astonishing Lucid Dream “Roaring 20s”

It’s hard to tell how “Roaring 20’s” will land outside the moment it’s released in, emerging from a pandemic it was made during, but it feels oh so right in this instance. While director Elisabeth Vogler limits any overt reference to COVID to a pair of characters putting on masks before they enter a subway station, it is quite clearly intended as an act of spiritual rejuvenation for those who have been bereft of human interaction for over a year, conjuring a dream from reality as both a historic snapshot of France during 2020 by venturing out onto the streets with a camera to record this unique time and a fantasy for those who have had cabin fever from staying indoors. It isn’t a feeling of dread that Vogler captures, but rather one of restlessness when even if COVID isn’t mentioned, a reevaluation of what’s important has taken hold when everything seems as if it’s come to a standstill.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘7 Days’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021

It didn’t take long for coronavirus content to descend on networks and streaming services. From Connecting… to Love in the Time of Corona and beyond, these shows and films mined the calamitous virus like one would a new trend, attempting to extract meaning from the mayhem and reexamining everyday life under altered conditions. It’s hard to predict which of these projects will stand the test of time, but 7 Days, a charming romantic comedy about an Indian couple forced to shelter in place after their first date, deserves to be among those with at least some staying power.
New York City, NYimdb.com

‘Italian Studies’: Vanessa Kirby Is Fascinating To Watch In Adam Leon’s Dreamy & Compelling Mood Piece [Tribeca Review]

Vanessa Kirby is fascinating to watch and follow in writer/director Adam Leon’s “Italian Studies,” a purposefully hazy but compelling survey of New York City and its young minds. The Academy Award nominee of “Pieces of a Woman” uses her celebrity presence among regular New Yorkers for something of a low-key “Under the Skin” as she wades through this crowded society with a blank slate perspective forcing us to see it all with the same new lens.
Moviesimdb.com

Essie Davis Is Potent & Powerful In The Wrenching ‘The Justice Of Bunny King’ [Tribeca Review]

Any filmmaker smart enough to bookend their movie with Stevie Nicks needle drops deserves not only our attention but our enthusiasm, and Gaysorn Thavat does much more than that in “The Justice of Bunny King,” crafting a vivid portrait of a woman trapped by a tragic combination of circumstances, injustices, and bad instincts. The cameraperson-turned-filmmaker gets a big assist in this, her feature directorial debut, from star Essie Davis, playing a very different kind of stressed-out mother than in her breakthrough film, “The Babadook.” Together, the director and the star tell the tricky tale of a woman trying, with everything she has, to pull herself up out of poverty – and the impossibilities of that proposition.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Italian Studies': Not Even Vanessa Kirby Can Save This Wandering Statement of Nothingness [Tribeca]

In “Italian Studies,” the wonderful Vanessa Kirby is stranded in a sea of nothingness. This is the kind of pretentious independent film that gives the art form a bad name. It’s intended to be a surreal and hypnotic dive into the head of an amnesiac, but is akin to watching paint dry for a mind-numbing 78 minutes. Kirby’s, at first, unnamed protagonist gets a severe bout of temporary amnesia, she can’t remember who she is and what she’s doing on the streets of New York City. She wanders around, thinks back about prior conversations that vaguely pop into her head. Meanwhile, what are the odds that in a city of 14 million people, she bumps into people who know her, but that she sadly can’t remember. It turns out her name is Alina Reynolds and she’s a semi-successful author. Despite knowing her identity, a lot of questions go unresolved; does she have family? is she married? what’s the deal with the temporary amnesia? Alas, anyone hoping for an answer will be disappointed As Nicholas Britell’s beautifully atmospheric score continuously invades the muddled frames of this film, much like Alina, your interest starts to wander more and more. This disappointing film is all the more crushing when you realize it was directed by Adam Leon, whose last film, “Tramps,” was a buried indie treasure at TIFF 2016. And, there are moments in “Italian Studies” that do hint at something much better. I’m almost inclined to say that I’d watch Kirby read the phone book and be enthralled by her enigmatic presence, but I guess roaming around the streets of New York City with no purpose whatsoever seems to stretch those limits of patience, and sanity.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Tribeca Review: Wild Men Brings Dark Scandinavian Humor to a Flawed Portrait of Masculinity

A subject many artists are irrevocably drawn towards, we’ve seen numerous films capture different forms of masculinity over the decades. Recently, Wildlife found men who feel lost in an increasingly industrialized or suburban world, desperate to return to a time where masculinity was life or death, where they didn’t have to be emasculated by modern society or contemporary womanhood. Force Majeure captured the changes in masculinity’s role in an amusing and mocking way, almost laughing at its male characters for expressing emotions and not living up to the masculine stereotypes of protection and strength. In Old Joy, men escape to the wilderness to attempt to get a deeper understanding of themselves and those that accompany them, only to realize that there’s something intangible in their lives and that their hollow relationships aren’t enough to make up for what they’re lacking.
Theater & Dancethefilmstage.com

Tribeca Review: Poser is an Equal Parts Charming and Dark Exploration of Delusion

If one wants their voice heard in the year 2021, start a podcast. So it goes for Lennon (Sylvie Mix), a poser with some delusional behaviors who lies to cultivate her personality to fit into the local art scene. A somewhat familiar story about obsession set adjacent to the unique world of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio, Poser is a charming and dark debut from directors Ori Segev and Noah Dixon.
Entertainmentculturedvultures.com

Ultrasound REVIEW – A Twisty Sci-Fi | Tribeca 2021

Ultrasound begins on a cold, rainy night, where a man named Glen (Vincent Kartheiser) is forced to abandon his car and seek shelter in a nearby house. He’s greeted by Arthur (Bob Stephenson) and his wife Cyndi (Chelsea Lopez). While Art is welcoming, even overwhelmingly so, Cyndi is a little more reserved. She opens up to Glen a bit more when Art isn’t in the room, and the two seem to have spark and chemistry.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

Shapeless REVIEW – A Shapeless Horror Flick | Tribeca 2021

Shapeless, directed by Samantha Aldana, portrays the life of a young woman battling an eating disorder. Ivy, played by Kelly Murtagh, is a singer with a golden voice. Though she has high hopes for herself, her eating disorder hinders her self-esteem and relationships with others. As she struggles to maintain the body she lives with, she risks being eaten alive by this growing disorder in her head.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review

Tribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review | Cherry Lemonade, an 11-minute short film directed and written by Aisha Ford, made its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as part of the Juneteenth programming. The short stars Eris Baker, Skylan Brooks, Chance Harlem Jr, Alexander Jones III, Skyler Priest, and Meagan Harmon.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

ClayDream REVIEW – An Uplifting Documentary | Tribeca 2021

Late-filmmaker Will Vinton (1947-2018) was a leading pioneer in the animated film industry. Known for his work involving claymation, Vinton wracked up several accomplishments in his career, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 1975. Some considered him to be the next Walt Disney, which motivated Vinton to...
MoviesEW.com

Luca review: Pixar film is a sweet Italian passport

Luca (streaming on Disney+ today) is small-fry Pixar, a sunny Mediterranean trifle set in a postcard Italian village by the sea. But it's a winning one, too: the tenderhearted tale of a blue-gilled fish-boy who dreams of dry land, and all the things that human boys there get to do. (Ride Vespas, eat gelato, go to school.)
Moviestheaureview.com

Tribeca Film Festival Review: Agnes is far too uneven to earn complete forgiveness

Starting on a blackly comic note and ending on a vastly different one of dramatic grit, Mickey Reece‘s Agnes is a truly confounding piece. Inserting a narrative and tonal shift half-way through its proceedings, Reece has created a unique film without question, but it’s one that is likely to irk viewers who could respond so positively to the over-the-top, slightly camp horror-leaning tale he initially creates, that its more serious ending may undo its entirety.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Perfume de Gardenias’ Film Review

Tribeca 2021: ‘Perfume de Gardenias’ Film Review | Perfume de Gardenias, a personal film, directed by Macha Colón and written by Gisela Rosario Ramos (Colóns real name), premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in the Viewpoints category. Isabel (Luz Maria Rondon), an elderly woman living in a middle-class neighborhood...