‘Italian Studies’: Tribeca Review
Vanessa Kirby is magnetic in Adam Leon’s shapeshifting examination of an amnesiac in New York. Dir/scr: Adam Leon. US. 2021. 79 mins. The third feature from Adam Leon (Gimme The Loot) takes an unconventional and tangential approach to the theme of memory loss. Weaving a tangle of timelines and layers of real and imagined encounters in a dreamlike odyssey through the streets of New York City, the film treats amnesia as an opportunity, a chance to rediscover the world from the starting point of a more-or-less blank slate. It’s something of an ask for the audience, and with a less-compelling actor in the central role, the film might have found itself mired in its own enigma. But Vanessa Kirby is a magnetic presence playing writer Alina Reynolds, unexpectedly poised for a woman who has lost all memory of herself and her surroundings; a spikily capricious and, at times, reckless character, she is defiantly at odds with the idea of the amnesiac as a vulnerable, helpless victim.www.screendaily.com