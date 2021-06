SHEPHERD — Shepherd’s Hailey Ryan started powerlifting when she was a freshman, and now, she is a national champion. In May, she competed in the USA Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals. She finished first in her weight class in the teen and high school division with lifts of 463-pound squat, 220-pound bench, and 440-pound deadlift. She also owns multiple state titles in powerlifting.