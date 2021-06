The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed to 174.46 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,759,039. The U.S. led the world in total cases at 33.41 million, while deaths rose closer to the 600,000 mark, reaching 598,765. The new reported daily cases of COVID-19 rose to 22,314 on Wednesday from 15,059 the day before, according to a New York Times tracker, the highest daily total since June 1, as new deaths were at least increased to 449 on Wednesday from Tuesday's 373. The seven-day average of cases edged up to...