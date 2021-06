Lynx update: The key to practice Friday? Cutting down on turnovers. As coach Cheryl Reeve said after practice ended, when the Lynx aren't turning the ball over they're a pretty good offensive team. But when they don't? In Tuesday's loss in Washington — one that ended a three-game winning streak — the Lynx turned the ball over 21 times resulting in 23 Mystics points in Washington's 85-81 victory. The Lynx are last in the WNBA in opponents points off turnovers (19.0 per game), and the Sparks are first in the league in points off turnovers (19.5). F Napheesa Collier has scored in double figures in all five games with the Lynx this season. She has averaged 20.7 points, 2.7 steals and 7.3 rebounds in her last three.