Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion: Guides and features hub

Destiny is quite well known for its vast array of unique and powerful weapons and armor pieces called “Exotics.” These Exotics have become a staple of the series since its release in 2014 and a good few of them (looking at you, Telesto) have actually broken the game in ways that many of us didn’t know were possible. However, one weapon type that seems to remain under the radar is the Scout Rifle. Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 have not had the best of luck when it comes to being totally powerful, but there are still some pretty solid choices in the mix. So, without further ado, here are all 6 Exotic Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 ranked from worst to best. (P.S. Bungie we really need more Exotic Scout Rifles please and thanks.)