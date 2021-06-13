Riley Herbst Finishes 12th at Texas

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst came up just two spots short of his fourth top-10 finish of the season in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The No. 98 Monster Energy Ford driver earned his best career Texas finish of 12th on the 1.5-mile oval in the heart of the Lone Star State. After struggling with a tight Ford Mustang in Stage 1, the No. 98 team took a major swing in adjustments on its pit stop during the lap-40 stage break, and the Monster Energy pit crew gained Herbst two spots in the process. After restarting the second stage 11th, Herbst was able to battle his way up to seventh. He ended up ninth in Stage 2 – gaining a valuable two bonus points. After he struggled to pass cars during the final stage, the No. 98 Monster Energy team brought Herbst down pit road during a lap-109 caution for what turned out to be his final stop of the race. The pit crew once again earned its 22-year-old driver another two spots and he restarted ninth on lap 116. Herbst was running 11th when the final caution flag of the day flew on lap 164, sending the race to a green-white-checkered finish. The Las Vegas native restarted 10th but ultimately struggled with the balance of his Ford Mustang as the field headed for the checkered flag.