Riley Herbst Finishes 12th at Texas

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 10 days ago
Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst came up just two spots short of his fourth top-10 finish of the season in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The No. 98 Monster Energy Ford driver earned his best career Texas finish of 12th on the 1.5-mile oval in the heart of the Lone Star State. After struggling with a tight Ford Mustang in Stage 1, the No. 98 team took a major swing in adjustments on its pit stop during the lap-40 stage break, and the Monster Energy pit crew gained Herbst two spots in the process. After restarting the second stage 11th, Herbst was able to battle his way up to seventh. He ended up ninth in Stage 2 – gaining a valuable two bonus points. After he struggled to pass cars during the final stage, the No. 98 Monster Energy team brought Herbst down pit road during a lap-109 caution for what turned out to be his final stop of the race. The pit crew once again earned its 22-year-old driver another two spots and he restarted ninth on lap 116. Herbst was running 11th when the final caution flag of the day flew on lap 164, sending the race to a green-white-checkered finish. The Las Vegas native restarted 10th but ultimately struggled with the balance of his Ford Mustang as the field headed for the checkered flag.

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is a 1.5-mile oval, and its layout is a welcome sight to Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). In the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ most recent visit to a 1.5-mile oval two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Herbst set the fastest time in practice and backed it up with his first career pole. Texas is a sister track to Charlotte, and Herbst aims to carry the speed he displayed in Charlotte right through to the checkered flag Saturday at Texas.
Texas Statearchercountynews.com

Cousins sucessfully finish Texas Water Safari race

The four-man team of cousins Sean Hoff and Patrick Schreiber, Matt “Stumpy” Schreiber and Dan Schreiber were able to successfully finish the 2021 Texas Water Safari but ran into some obstacles along the course. The Texas Water Safari is self-titled “the world’s toughest boat race” and begins on the San Marcos and Guadalupe Rivers in San Marcos and ends 260 miles later in the shrimping village of…
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Newman Finishes 20th in First All-Star Race at Texas

The first-ever NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway was an eventful night for fans as the brightest stars in the sport battled for 100 laps in temperatures that approached triple digits. Ryan Newman was able to run up front for an extended period in the middle of the event, but ultimately finished 20th in the All-Star event.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Xfinity Series Post-Race Texas (Cindric Finishes 3rd at Texas)

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang — Finished 3rd. “We faded halfway through the race. We were really good to start with but didn’t quite have the pieces to keep up with the track for the PJ1 fading away. Overall it was a great race and good to get a playoff point. It was a good points day. I am happy to have a lot of people with Odyssey Battery here supporting us in their 25th anniversary. It is funny, the last time I did a suite appearance was the last time we had a normal race in Fontana. I am proud to have them as great partners for us and hopefully, we keep the momentum going.
Motorsportsstewarthaasracing.com

Riley Herbst Nashville NXS Pre-Race Report

No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. • Event: Tennessee Lottery 250 (Round 15 of 33) • Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notes of Interest. Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway is one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ enhanced race weekends with practice and qualifying prior to the...
Nashville, TNWTVCFOX

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

Kyle Larson has won the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend's All-Star race. Rick Hendrick's cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Doran Racing's Swanson Earns Podium Finish

Kody Swanson recorded a podium finish of second in the special “Thursday Night Thunder Homecoming” sprint car feature Thursday night at Lucas Oil Raceway in the Doran Racing No. 77 sponsored by Glenn Farms. The event paid homage to the “Thursday Night Thunder” TV shows of years past and also...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Promising Night At Nashville Ends Early For Kraus

A possible series-best night for Derek Kraus came to a crushing early end in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night. His McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Thorogood Toyota Tundra was knocked out of contention after slamming the wall following contact with another truck on Lap 111.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Early Crash Sets Up Nine Race NASCAR Playoff Slugfest

The race to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs became considerably more dramatic the moment Chris Buescher drilled the wall on Lap 76 on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. Justin Haley of Spire Motorsports was one of several contenders to suffer brake rotor failures at the new Cup venue and the debris was run over by the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17. The damage sent Buescher into the wall and into a renewed playoff battle.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Spire Motorsports Statement

The following is a statement from Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr following today’s announcement that Justin Haley will compete full time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing in 2022:. “Earlier today, Kaulig Racing announced that it would field a full-time NASCAR Cup Series entry for...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Austin Dillion to Drive the No.23

Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Austin Dillon to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon will pilot the entry for Watkins Glens August 7th and the Indianapolis Road Course race on August 14th. Dillon, a native of Welcome, North Carolina native will climb into the No.23 for the 200.9 mile race in Watkins Glen, NY.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Drew Dollar Finishes 24th at Nashville

Drew Dollar finished 24th in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway after starting from the 20th position. Kyle Busch returns to the No. 51 Toyota Tundra next weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Stage One Recap. Dollar started from the 20th position after laying down a speed of 155.591 mph...
Nashville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Snags Top-10 Finish at Nashville

John Hunter Nemechek finished 10th in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway after starting at the rear of the field due to his qualifying time being disallowed by NASCAR. Nemechek was able to work his way to 20th in the opening laps of the first stage. With strategy calls from crew chief Eric Phillips, Nemechek was able to secure his 10th top-1o finish of 2021. Nemechek continues to hold the lead in the point standings, leading Ben Rhodes by 70 points.