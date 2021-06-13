Cancel
Motorsports

RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 11 days ago
Myatt Snider and the TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team's Strong Run Ends Early After Late-Race Wreck. “It was definitely a long, hot afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet. We started 17th and struggled with a loose-handling condition during the early stages of the race. It was a chore today to find the exact right line around the track but my spotter, Derek Kneeland, did a great job of evaluating where other cars were running compared to the PJ1 and giving me feedback. By Stage 3, we really figured something out and were running solidly in the top-10 before we were wrecked on the backstretch. It was a pretty hard hit, and I wish we could have finished the race. I want to thank everyone at RCR and ECR for all of their hard work. We’re headed to Nashville Superspeedway next week and I’ll look for some redemption there.”

ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Myatt Snider
#Race#Rcr#Cheddar#Nashville Superspeedway#Texas Motor Speedway#Taxslayer#Ecr
