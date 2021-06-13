Letter Aiken symphony opens new season

This past year the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the musical flow to a trickle. Our hometown symphony orchestra, due to pandemic restrictions, was unable to offer the full range of its awesome musical talent. However, the new season will witness an opening of the musical flood gates. Beginning in October, the creative genius of founding music director, Donald Portnoy, and his musicians, will be unleashed through compositions by Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Dvorak and others.