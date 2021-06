The Biloela Tamil family will finally be released from detention. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will announce this on Tuesday, but we have yet to learn the terms of that release. There are several options. These include letting the Murugappan family live in the community while their current legal action continues, allowing them to apply for a non-refugee visa (the parents have been denied refugee status), or simply giving them some sort of other visa now. The first course would be churlish, bring more criticism on the government, add to its taxpayer-funded legal costs, and risk inviting a new round of controversy at some...