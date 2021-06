Mary Ellen Hanrahan was watching “Born Free" at the Florida Theatre in 1966 when she went into labor. From there, it was a mad dash for Hanrahan and her daughter to get to the nearby Alachua General Hospital, located just a couple blocks away. Within minutes upon their arrival, Hanrahan gave birth to Pegeen Hanrahan, who would later serve as Gainesville’s mayor from 2004 to 2010.