These People Wore Ripped Jeans In The Sun, And Now Their Legs Look Like Grilled Hotdogs

The trend cycle, as fashion historians like to speculate, works on a 20-year timeline. Which explains why, over the past few years, Y2K staples like trucker hats and tinted sunglasses resurged with a vengeance. Even so, one iconic ‘00s style was noticeably missing its modern-day comeback: low-rise jeans. Whether or not the controversial jeans would become en vogue again became a will they, won’t they situation. Some stylists hypothesized their return was inevitable, while other fashion industry players prayed to the style gods the pants would stay in the past. But now, as Irina Shayk’s low-rise jeans confirm, the disputed style is seemingly back for good.