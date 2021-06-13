Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These People Wore Ripped Jeans In The Sun, And Now Their Legs Look Like Grilled Hotdogs

sadanduseless.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a sunburn while wearing ripped jeans might not be the smartest idea. These poor souls listed below found it out the hard way. Now all their legs need is some mustard and ketchup. .

www.sadanduseless.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Hotdogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelTODAY.com

11 best shoes for women's wide-leg pants and wide-leg jeans

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. In case you haven’t...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Trust Us, These Are the Best White Jeans to Shop Now

As far as summer staples go, it doesn't get more classic than white jeans. Versatile and easy to dress up or down, you can wear them with practically everything. The challenge lies in finding the elusive perfect-fitting pair. Whether you're scouting the latest of-the-moment style with trendy split-hem details or the affordable option that you won't mind staining (OK, maybe a little bit), white jeans are the unsung hero of any transitional wardrobe. (Yes, you can definitely wear white after Labor Day). With that in mind, we rounded up our favorite tried-and-true white jeans to see you through this season and beyond.
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Pairs of Ripped Jeans in 5 of the Most Stylish Silhouettes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember when people used to argue about ripped jeans? “Why would you buy a pair of jeans that’s already half-destroyed?” It was always confusing for Us, because the answer seemed obvious. Because they’re amazingly cool! Plus, getting the look isn’t the simple, D.I.Y. type of project people make it out to be. The expert fraying, tears and distressed details are not easy to create. Real brands also reinforce the denim so the holes don’t just completely open up as soon as you take a step.
ApparelElle

How To Rip Jeans, According To VP Of Women's Design At Levi's

Make Do And Mend - Your Guide To Looking After The Clothes You Already Own. Jeans are a staple part of any fashion-lover's sartorial diet. And we're happy to tell you that one of the cheapest and most eco-friendly denim trends - upcycling - is putting down serious roots this year. That's right, instead of having to buy into the latest jeans style, you can grab a set of shears and cut your way straight to the fashion forefront.
Designers & CollectionsElite Daily

New Yeezy Slides Are Here, And People Think They Look Like Anything But Shoes

On Monday, June 21, Kanye West made waves online with the highly-anticipated drop of his popular Adidas Yeezy slides in a few new colors. The rapper-turned-designer is no stranger to courting controversy (and serious hype) with his unique designs, and unsurprisingly, his latest footwear collection has the internet ~divided~ over an especially bright new color as well as the shoe’s distinctive aesthetic with serrated soles and seamless rubber body. While the collection sold out quickly online, there were still so many tweets and memes about Yeezy Slides that were full-on roasting the rubber slippers.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Irina Shayk Wore This Year’s Most Controversial Pair Of Throwback Jeans

The trend cycle, as fashion historians like to speculate, works on a 20-year timeline. Which explains why, over the past few years, Y2K staples like trucker hats and tinted sunglasses resurged with a vengeance. Even so, one iconic ‘00s style was noticeably missing its modern-day comeback: low-rise jeans. Whether or not the controversial jeans would become en vogue again became a will they, won’t they situation. Some stylists hypothesized their return was inevitable, while other fashion industry players prayed to the style gods the pants would stay in the past. But now, as Irina Shayk’s low-rise jeans confirm, the disputed style is seemingly back for good.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Is the Secret Way to Get Beautiful, Sun-Drenched Hair Without Bleach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the day, if you had blonde, dark blonde or even light brown hair, using Sun-In in the summer was pretty much a given. Confession: We were seriously obsessed with the stuff! It’s still a popular lightening product, but we’re ready for an upgrade to get Us the sun-kissed beach babe hair of our dreams!
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Fox Makes a Classic Trench Coat Look Edgy With a Bralette, Ripped Jeans & Sparkling Disco Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox stepped out in sparkling fashion last night in Santa Monica, Calif. The “Transformers” star slipped on a pair of multicolored glitter platform sandals for dinner with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who had on Doc Martens boots, and his daughter, following a celebratory concert for Kelly’s album “Tickets to My Downfall” going platinum. The pair featured metallic purple trim and a 5-inch heel. The sandals are the latest platforms worn by Fox, who’s been seen in similar styles by Tom Ford, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.
Apparelmyhorrynews.com

My Senior Moment: Jeans, leggings or jeggings?

I’m experiencing a bit of a crisis lately — not anything like waking up and finding the whole world in a pandemic, but a situation where I find myself in an uncomfortable position. Actually it is my clothing that has caused the discomfort and distress I’m bothered with, along with...
Beauty & Fashiontastefullyoffensive.com

“What Do People Think Makes Them Look Cool, But Actually Makes Them Look Like A D-Bag?” — 25 Responses

Personally, I’ve given up on ever being cool. I wish I could say that means others see my confidence and say “hey, that’s cool.” But, no. I’m “cheugy.” I’m basic. Just because I’ve accepted the truth doesn’t make me less of a dork. I am, however, no longer “trying too hard” and looking like a douchebag the way everyone is on the following list. If you’re a cool person reading this, understand that the day will come when you are no longer cool. Skinny jeans will be known as “dad jeans.” Run The Jewels will strictly be for men over 40. Your coolness will fade like Marty McFly in a family photo (ask your parents).