These People Wore Ripped Jeans In The Sun, And Now Their Legs Look Like Grilled Hotdogs

As far as summer staples go, it doesn't get more classic than white jeans. Versatile and easy to dress up or down, you can wear them with practically everything. The challenge lies in finding the elusive perfect-fitting pair. Whether you're scouting the latest of-the-moment style with trendy split-hem details or the affordable option that you won't mind staining (OK, maybe a little bit), white jeans are the unsung hero of any transitional wardrobe. (Yes, you can definitely wear white after Labor Day). With that in mind, we rounded up our favorite tried-and-true white jeans to see you through this season and beyond.