Police shouldn't hide body cam footage from the public | Editorial
When law enforcement officers use deadly force, the story initially told about their actions doesn’t always match the reality of what happened. If officers are wearing body cameras, the footage can help clear any confusion about what led to the use of deadly force and other actions by law enforcement. But the Gainesville Police Department is among law enforcement agencies that keep body cam footage hidden from the public long after such incidents happen, reducing public trust in law enforcement at a time when it is desperately needed.www.gainesville.com