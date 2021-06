Nobody has been more polarizing on the PGA Tour than Brooks Koepka. Koepka has been all over social media, involved in feuds with the likes of fellow golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Barstool’s Dave Portnoy. Certainly, one is more serious than the other, but both are compelling in their own ways. Either way, Koepka is becoming the driving force that is putting the PGA back on the map. He is truly embracing what golf has been lacking in recent years: golfers who are fearless and continue to follow the beat of their own drum.