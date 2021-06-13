Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Forensic Artist Performs Facial Reconstruction On Skull-Shaped Vodka Bottle

sadanduseless.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForensic artist Nigel Cockerton from Scotland took an empty skull-shaped bottle of high-end Crystal Head Vodka and reconstructed a face – much like he would have with an actual skull – based on it. Nigel thankfully took a series of photos documenting the step-by-step process from empty bottle to creepy reconstructed face. Scroll down to check out the result!

www.sadanduseless.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Reconstruction#Crystal Head Vodka#Forensic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

Title:SHARP: Shape-Aware Reconstruction of People In Loose Clothing

Authors:Sai Sagar Jinka, Rohan Chacko, Astitva Srivastava, Avinash Sharma, P.J. Narayanan. Abstract: 3D human body reconstruction from monocular images is an interesting and ill-posed problem in computer vision with wider applications in multiple domains. In this paper, we propose SHARP, a novel end-to-end trainable network that accurately recovers the detailed geometry and appearance of 3D people in loose clothing from a monocular image. We propose a sparse and efficient fusion of a parametric body prior with a non-parametric peeled depth map representation of clothed models. The parametric body prior constraints our model in two ways: first, the network retains geometrically consistent body parts that are not occluded by clothing, and second, it provides a body shape context that improves prediction of the peeled depth maps. This enables SHARP to recover fine-grained 3D geometrical details with just L1 losses on the 2D maps, given an input image. We evaluate SHARP on publicly available Cloth3D and THuman datasets and report superior performance to state-of-the-art approaches.
London, ARArkansas Online

Musical performances' return inspires artists

LONDON -- Step by step -- and note by note -- London's many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines. The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls is reigniting the creativity of some of London's many musicians and songwriters after 14 months of silence.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

In Our Own Words: Rose Shields, Atlanta performance artist

Rose Shields works in dance and the circus arts, performing and choreographing throughout the Southeast. In 2013, she was profiled as part of ArtsATL’s 30 Under 30 series. She worked with Core Dance for eight years and now works with Atlanta Circus Alliance and Beacon Dance. She believes strongly in the power of live performance. (Photo by Paige McFall)
EntertainmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Magician? Performance artist? Mostly, Derek DelGaudio examines secrets and identity

Derek DelGaudio is a man of many hats: magician, playwright and performer, storyteller, “rouletista” (a word from his Hulu show “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself,” directed by Frank Oz). But even as DelGaudio lays himself bare in his “Amoralman” memoir or in the personal histories featured in “Itself,” which ran on stage in L.A. and off-Broadway for 560 performances, describing his one-man show can be as elusive as the secret to making a gold brick disappear.
Dallas, TXdweb.news

Talented Trap-soul Artist Gee Sole Casts an Enchanting Spell on the Listeners With her Dreamy Performance

Aspiring R&B singer-songwriter Gee Solè showcases her extraordinary singing skills and exclusive storytelling in his recently released musical collection. Dallas, Texas Jun 9, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Young and promising singer-songwriter Gee Solè is breaking the boundaries of traditional music with her new-age hybrid compositions. She has recently dropped an amazing trap soul number, ‘Let Me Be’ that is rich in complex and entertaining melodies and power-packed singing. Her other track, ‘Monroe‘ is a confident love song empowering women in relationships. Her soothing yet powerful vocal performance wrapped in the warm embrace of the killer rhythmic flow gives birth to a symphony of pure perfection. It creates a surreal ambiance that offers melodic therapy to the audience.
Musicmxdwn.com

R&B artist Doja Cat to perform July 4th show in Coney Island

Rapper and R&B singer Doja Cat will be performing at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island on Sunday, July 4th. The concert is 18+ and begins at 2:00pm. General Admission tickets cost $49.00 and are available on Tixr. The Independence Day show also features DJ Spade, DJ Suss One and DJ Ria.
Technologyarxiv.org

Real-time Pose and Shape Reconstruction of Two Interacting Hands With a Single Depth Camera

Franziska Mueller, Micah Davis, Florian Bernard, Oleksandr Sotnychenko, Mickeal Verschoor, Miguel A. Otaduy, Dan Casas, Christian Theobalt. We present a novel method for real-time pose and shape reconstruction of two strongly interacting hands. Our approach is the first two-hand tracking solution that combines an extensive list of favorable properties, namely it is marker-less, uses a single consumer-level depth camera, runs in real time, handles inter- and intra-hand collisions, and automatically adjusts to the user's hand shape. In order to achieve this, we embed a recent parametric hand pose and shape model and a dense correspondence predictor based on a deep neural network into a suitable energy minimization framework. For training the correspondence prediction network, we synthesize a two-hand dataset based on physical simulations that includes both hand pose and shape annotations while at the same time avoiding inter-hand penetrations. To achieve real-time rates, we phrase the model fitting in terms of a nonlinear least-squares problem so that the energy can be optimized based on a highly efficient GPU-based Gauss-Newton optimizer. We show state-of-the-art results in scenes that exceed the complexity level demonstrated by previous work, including tight two-hand grasps, significant inter-hand occlusions, and gesture interaction.
Visual Artarqa.com

SKULL studio

Prague based studio founded in 2020 by photographer Bet Orten & sculptor Matěj Hájek is a laboratory of thoughts, notions, concepts and visions that are turned into matter by objects of any character. Sculptures, playgrounds, water elements, folly architecture or any other space interventions followed by strong images and videos are the bones of the skeleton on who’s top is a smiling S K U L L. Shake your bones!
Beauty & Fashionparadisecoast.com

LeMasque Facial Bar

At Le Masque we LOVE facials! From our Caviar and Champagne facial to our 4-layer Pure Envy facial there is something for everyone. Our hip new facial bar concept allows us to offer facials to fit every budget. So come in… indulge your inner beauty with one of our healthy wellness drinks, while renewing your spirits at our scented oxygen bar. Then unwind with one of our tantalizing facials while washing away the worry lines with our state-of-art, light-therapy relaxation glasses. Indulge your beauty from inside and out while boosting your inner CHI… after all, don't you deserve it?
Animalscattime.com

Fur Laughs: Cat Learns How To Laugh Just Like His Human [VIDEO]

@maseplaceHahahaha ##cootloop ##catsoftiktok ##whatitslike♬ original sound – Mason Glasco. Some of our cats definitely have a sense of humor, even though we usually don’t hear them laugh. But the cat in the video above is an exception! Watch him laugh just like his dad — on command!. The cat, named...
Visual Artamericantheatre.org

The Performing Garage Announces Artist Partnership Program

Kaneza Schaal’s initiative ‘Towards a New Collectivity’ will partner with five artists this summer. NEW YORK: The Performing Garage has announced Kaneza Schaal: Towards a New Collectivity, a partnership with the theatremaker in which Schaal will invite a group of artists to develop work at the Performing Garage with the long-term goal of creating a new creative ecosystem. The group of five artists who will work with the Performing Garage in July and August are Ian Askew, Kenita Miller, Clarissa Marie Ligon, Kamal Nassif, and Cheyanne Williams.
Drinkstheawesomer.com

Crystal Head Vodka Pride Bottle

Raise a glass to diversity and equality this Pride Month with Crystal Head Vodka’s limited-edition Pride bottle, a true collector’s item, even when empty. Dan Ackroyd’s vodka brand is a proud ally and donor to the LGBTQIA+ community, so celebrate with a rainbow flag of cocktails like the deliciously fruity Sugar Daddy.
Brighton, COi-70scout.com

Anythink hosts special performance by artist and dancer Rudi Monterroso

WHAT: Anythink Brighton will host a special performance and discussion with artist and dancer Rudi Monterroso at the Armory Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 18. Originally from Guatemala, Monterroso combines his skills in flamenco dance and painting to create beautiful abstract expressionist works using his feet. During this live demonstration, attendees will learn about Monterroso’s mindful movement process that combines music and art. Appropriate for all ages and families, participants are invited to ask questions during a Q&A session with the artist. For those who cannot attend in-person, the performance and Q&A session will be streamed live on Anythink’s Facebook andYouTube channels. This event is free and open to the public; no advanced registration required.
Theater & Dancecreateastir.ca

Ephemera gathers the Vancouver theatre community to create and shape a history of local performance

Performance is unique and ephemeral, here for a moment in time, then gone. But once it has passed, what is left?. Author Rebecca Schneider, professor of theatre arts and performance studies at Brown University, has argued that every performance also leaves remains: in the bodies of its creators; in the memories of its audiences; and in the paper trails and material detritus that attest to the different phases of its development.
RecipesAustin American-Statesman

By the Book: Cheers: Book club turns ‘vodka snobs’

Usually when I think of cocktails made with vodka, I think of the screwdriver, which I’ve sworn off after a bad experience when I was … well, younger. I do, however, enjoy an occasional vodka tonic or vodka martini. And that was the sum total of my knowledge of vodka.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in slinky off-the-shoulder gown

Rebel Wilson isn't afraid to make a bold fashion statement and her latest was no exception.The star, 41, gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming movie, Senior Year, and once again, she looked amazing. Showcasing her unbelievable health transformation, Rebel wowed in a slinky prom gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.
Skin Careatlanticcitynews.net

LumoStat Cream Reviews - Face Skin Serum SCAM OR LEGIT?

While looking into the mirror, nobody wants to notice any kind of blemishes on their face, however, after a certain age, it becomes evident that the person has wrinkles and blemishes on their face. Applying different layers of cosmetics now and then might prove to be a temporary solution for a woman, however, it may also bring some side effects along with it. Cosmetics contain some chemicals that might cause pimples or acne on the face. Therefore, it is necessary to bring back the natural glow of the skin that even at the age of 40 the face looks youthful and flawless. One such anti-aging cream in the market is LumoStat Cream that is specially designed for women who are above the age of 25. This cream is dermatologically tested and will not cause any side effects on the skin of the consumer.