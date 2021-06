WAUSAU, WI – The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday. The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.