Gambling

Engel Gets Brown to Fold

Poker News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a board of , it appeared Ari Engel had bet, was called by one other player, and then squeezed to 16,600 by Camille Brown. Action was back on Engel, who raised back to 29,500. The initial caller got out of the way and Brown went into the tank. Brown...

GamblingPoker News

THE TIGER WOODS OF POKER - Greatest Poker Moments From Phil Ivey ♠️ PokerStars

----------------- There are some players who have been on the game for decades. Others, on the contrary, have made a name for themselves in just a few years. Regardless of how long they've been playing, many poker pros had games that left us all speechless and thirsty for more. That's why we bring you "Greatest Poker Moments From..." - because we know you don't want to forget these memories. Is there a player whose moments you'd love to see? Drop it in the comment section!
Restaurantsonlyinark.com

The Fold is the Place to Be

The Fold’s ascent in the Little Rock food scene has been a fun one to watch, but also one that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Raduno, which is under the same ownership, has been on an upward trajectory as well for the past couple of years. It’s hard...
Home & Gardenlumberjocks.com

Laundry Room Folding Table

My neighbor was in the process of upgrading there laundry room. This added feature will be a nice addition. They had purchased the laminate countertop and the shelving. They asked me if I could make the frame to put it all together. The rendering shown below is what I proposed. This included caster wheels so they could roll out to clean behind.
California StateArkansas Online

LOW-CARB RECIPE: California rolls get crunchy makeover: brown rice cakes

I think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complement each other both flavor- and nutritionwise. Crab brings a fresh, briny succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.
Economyarchitectmagazine.com

Deep Dive at Partisans' Fold House

When his guest house burned down in 2017, Canadian food and beverage entrepreneur Scott Friedmann treated the catastrophe as an opportunity. He turned to Toronto-based architecture firm Partisans to design a distinctive replacement. Fold House, sited on a heritage estate in southern Ontario that includes a historic Georgian Revival mansion, a coach house, and a barn, represents a leap into the future while respecting the context of the storied property.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

FoldyLock Classic Folding Bike Lock $75.99

Amazon has the FoldyLock Classic Folding Bike Lock for a low $75.99 Free Shipping after 5% off Coupon Clip. This is normally $95 so you save 21% off. Strong Anti Tamper Rivets Provide Strongest Guard System Against Side Attacks. Unbreakable Waterproof Weatherproof Bicycle Protector.
Economybrafton.com

‘Above the Fold’ Episode Recap: How to be a ‘Gooder’ Brand

Never in the history of our podcast have we covered as much ground as we do on this episode of Above the Fold, featuring Diana Fryc—not surprising, given her CV. Diana is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Retail Voodoo. She co-founded the company in 2011 and has since worked with countless food, beverage, wellness and fitness brands. She’s helped companies like REI, KIND, Essentia, Brooks Running, the Puget Sound Consumer Co-op (PCC) and even Walmart overcome growth hurdles.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Phil Ivey Talks About His Poker Life in Rare Interview with Joey Ingram

There are few people in the poker world more enigmatic than Phil Ivey, but the poker phenom opened up a bit about his life and journey in a recent interview on the Poker Life Podcast. The 10-time bracelet winner is widely seen as one of the best players ever to sit down at a poker table, but beyond what fans saw on the tables, his life off the felt has been something of a closed book for much of his career.
Gamblingatlanticcityweekly.com

Lightning Poker brings rapid bonus wins

In the last year or so, I've spotlighted a couple of creative video poker games devised by independent developer Tim Nottke through his company, Realize Gaming. One is MultiDraw Poker, and we're going to be seeing a lot of that in the coming months through a distribution deal. In that one, a MultiCard symbol can trigger extra cards, hands and multipliers. The other is Trade N' Place Poker, where you have the chance to pick a card to swap for a known replacement card.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Lifestylemtggoldfish.com

Single Scoop: Mono Red Phoenix (Historic, Magic Arena)

The deck is all about firing off a ton of cheap spells much like the Izzet version of Arclight Phoenix but we get to be a bit more explosive thanks to our prowess threats and Kiln Fiend. These two creatures combined with spells like Crash Through means we're going to...
Musicwpr.org

Nate Smith + KINFOLK (feat. Kokayi, Michael Mayo), 'Square Wheel'

Groove is foundational for Nate Smith, a brilliant drummer known for holding it down with everyone from Brittany Howard to Dave Holland to Van Hunt. On the first single from Kinfolk 2: See the Birds, Smith rocks an odd-metered funk beat behind two guest vocalists — Kokayi, who raps the verses, and Michael Mayo, who sings the chorus. The song is a note of encouragement to a younger self. (Don't miss Jaleel Shaw's alto saxophone solo, after a clever metric modulation.) That this music proudly defies classification is only natural — it's a core part of Smith's message.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where I can get Grandma Brown's Baked Beans?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where are the beans? We’re not kidding when we say this is arguably the most common Good Question News10NBC’s Brennan Somers gets. Hardly a day goes by that someone doesn't ask about the beans. It’s not just people in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. We hear from people all over New York and even from other states.
Gamblingchatsports.com

SELBST VS SHAK: Two Maniacs At War ♠️ Poker Rivals ♠️ PokerStars

Dan Shak Vs Vanessa Selbst: Neither is adverse to taking risks, and they always seem to butt heads at the poker table. Who do you place your bet on? Subscribe here to our channel: http://psta.rs/SubscribetoPS. 00:00 Intro. 00:31 Fighting for the NAPT Title. 2:52 All-in tension. 4:36 Shak still in...
RestaurantsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

A beloved '70s fast food chain is making a comeback

Iconic fast food chain, Arthur Treacher’s, is planning a comeback. During their heyday in the 1970s, the chain boasted as many as 800 locations across the country. But the fried seafood-centered restaurant frittered away. After it’s brief but beloved run, the chain ended up filing for bankruptcy before the 1980s. Only a few independent franchises still survive -- seven through Ohio and New York, most recently.