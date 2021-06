Dustin S. Zachariah, 33, and Kylie D. Howard, 32, both of 216 S. Main St., Ridgeway, each were charged with domestic violence related to an incident Wednesday evening. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to their address about 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a physical altercation at the home. A neighbor reported she had tried to intervene while the pair were fighting outside in the street. She said the man had grabbed the woman and put his hands on her, pushing her to the ground.