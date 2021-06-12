Cancel
MLB

Reds rough up Rockies' German Marquez, cruise to 10-3 win

By Patrick Saunders
lamarledger.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox had “The Curse of the Bambino.”. The Chicago Cubs had “The Curse of the Billy Goat.”. The Rockies have, what? “The Curse of Dinger?”. Or maybe, when it comes to road games, Murphy’s Law rules: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” You can ask right-hander German Marquez about that.

www.lamarledger.com
MLB

Rockies 4, Marlins 3: Rockies bullpen holds on for fifth road win

The Rockies won on the road. Yes, you read the score correctly, the Rockies won on the road for just the fifth time this season. They’re now 5-23 on the road, which is still bad but it’s obviously better than 4-24. Gomber stays hot. Coming into tonight, Austin Gomber was...
MLBohionewstime.com

Miley, bot pushes Reds beyond slump rocky 10-3

Wade Miley was delivered on mounds and plates. Joey Votto released a two-run single with Go Ahead in the third inning, and Cincinnati Reds defeated the sluggish Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday. The major hit .362 and the National League took part in a game with a slugging percentage of .638. Bot and Eugenio Suarez have each added two hits to the Reds, who have won nine out of twelve games since falling below .500 in the season’s best six games on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19 years old. May 16-19. The Rockies lost each road series this season and slipped off Coors Field to 5-26, but at home it was 20-14. Opponents have reached double digits in each of the last three games and have lost four and six of the last eight games. Miley singles twice and drew a lead-off walk in Cincinnati’s two runs and six innings. The left-handed player, who recorded his first no-hitter no-run on May 7, overcame a muddy situation including the temperature of 93 degrees match time, 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 wins, 1 walk, 3 in 7 innings. Made it possible to strike out. Manager David Bell was sent off by referee Marvin Hudson in the fourth inning. Bell appeared to be discussing a foul tip call after Jesse Winker’s swing. Colorado’s right-handed German Marquez tied his career high with 12 hits. He continued with two batters to sixth, and was desolate with nine runs, eight wins, two walks and five strikeouts. In the Rockies, starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon were out of the lineup and took advantage of third baseman Suarez’s second base error to put together a two-time, three-run rally and score a simple three. -2 Lead.TRAINER’S ROOMRockies: Manager Bud Black said IF-OF’s Chris Owings will leave on Sunday for a rehab mission with Triple A Albuquerque. Owings is on the injured list for 60 days after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb. Reds: Suarez returned to the starting lineup after leaving early Friday’s match to treat a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home. UP NEXTRockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts on Sunday. Cincinnati won the game 7-6, allowing one run in seven innings against Reds at Coors Field on May 16. Reds: RHP Tony Santilan was promoted from Triple A Louisville on Saturday and made his major league debut on Sunday. ..
MLBohionewstime.com

Reds continue to struggle on Rockies roads with 10-3 victories

Joey Votto on Saturday as host Cincinnati Reds used timely blows and defenses to win the Colorado Rockies road misery 10-3 the day after helping the team make an aggressive history. I spent my Saturday. The third bot’s two-run single wiped out the 3-2 deficit, keeping the Reds 4-3 and...
MLBallfans.co

Reds 10, Rockies 3: Another lopsided loss on the road

After obtaining an early 3-2 lead, the Rockies looked pretty lifeless in surrendering eight more runs and losing 10-3 in the second game of this three-game set. Germán Márquez struggled with the command of his breaking ball over the course of the afternoon. It was clear from the first inning that Márquez didn’t have the command he has over his last few starts. The Cincinnati Reds were able to put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. To add insult to injury for Márquez, he was also picked off by Miley after singling in the fifth inning.
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reds play home run derby in big win over Rockies

Cincinnati sets franchise record by hitting homers in each of the first five innings. When the Colorado Rockies wear their purple-trimmed road uniforms they are the ultimate defenseless punching bags. And the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of it, and then some, for an 11-5 romp Friday night in Great American...
MLBohionewstime.com

Reds complete a 3-game sweep in the Rocky Mountains

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaker two-run homer when the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to complete a three-game weekend series sweep, with rookie Tony Santilan and five rescuers twelve. A human runner was stranded. The victory raised the Reds above .500 on 32-31 for the first time since...
MLBRed Reporter

Miley dazzles on the mound and at the plate, Reds win, 10-3.

Wade Miley - 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K - 2 for 2, BB, R. While it did not seem that Miley had his best stuff ever, he did enough to keep the Rockies at bay which is saying something because they do have an offense that can score a few runs. Miley impressed in both facets of the game, pitching seven innings while giving up only one earned run and getting on base three times. There’s probably a stat for how many times that’s happened in Reds history, but I don’t have the time.
MLBWRAL

Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

CINCINNATI — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick...
MLBredlegnation.com

Miley, relentless offense lead Cincinnati Reds over Colorado Rockies, 10-3

Wade Miley’s seven strong innings were backed by a potent 14-hit Cincinnati Reds offensive onslaught in a 10-3 victory at Great American Ball Park against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Final R H E. Colorado Rockies (25-40) 3 7 1. Cincinnati Reds (31-31) 10 14 1. W: Miley (6-4) L: Marquez...
MLBLima News

Surging Reds sweep Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Sunday. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the...
MLBBrush News Tribune

Austin Gomber, the Rockies’ best pitcher, dominates Padres in 3-2 win

Left-hander Austin Gomber has become the Rockies’ best pitcher. At least in the here and now. He proved it again Monday night, throwing eight shutout innings in Colorado’s 3-2 win over San Diego at Coors Field. Gomber allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. The Padres, who didn’t...
MLBwnflsports.com

Woodruff roughed up in loss to Rockies

(METRO) – The Brewers dropped the first game against the Rockies 7-3 in Colorado. Luis Urias plated all three runs for the Brewers with a seventh-inning triple. Brandon Woodruff gave up five runs in five innings, including a grand slam, for the loss. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about Woodruff’s...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Rockies pull out 10-inning win over Brewers

C.J. Cron hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday in Denver for their fifth consecutive win. Cron finished with two hits, Raimel Tapia had doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson also had two hits apiece for the Rockies.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to rough up a Brewers ace for a second straight night

The Colorado Rockies tagged Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff for five runs in five innings in a 7-3 win last night, and look to rough up another ace in Corbin Burnes tonight. Betting Impact:. Oddsmakers do not like Colorado's chances against Burnes, as the Brewers are -200 moneyline road favorites,...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 7, Rockies 6

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers split a four-game weekend series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver on Sunday. Kolten Wong led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, including a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Daniel Vogelbach finished 2 for 5 with two singles and one RBI, which turned out the be the game-winner.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie right after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 to stop their five-game losing streak on Tuesday afternoon. Amir Garrett got his fourth...