NFL

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware to be questioned about missing girlfriend: report

 10 days ago

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware is expected to be questioned about his girlfriend’s suspicious disappearance after being arrested for violating a court order in Texas.

Law & Crime

Ex-NFL Player, Who Allegedly Did Not Cooperate in Search for Missing Girlfriend, Arrested on Bond-Related Charges

A former NFL tight end linked to the disappearance of a missing woman was arrested for no-showing bond supervision hearings in April and May, according to a ABC 13 report on Friday. Kevin Ware Jr., 40, has been described as a person of interest in the search for Taylor Pomaski, 29, but he allegedly has not cooperated in that matter. Law enforcement wants to talk to him about the case, according to those officials in a Click 2 Houston article.
San Francisco 49ers Alum Arrested, Questioned About Girlfriend's Disappearance

A former San Francisco 49ers player was recently arrested and questioned about his girlfriend's disappearance, according to the New York Post. Kevin Ware, 40, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Texas after allegedly failing to report for bond supervision in connection with previous gun and drug charges, according to KPRC 2 in Houston. Investigators told the station they will speak to Ware about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski, 29, who was last seen with him in April.
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Formally Acknowledge Former NFL Player Is Suspected of Murdering Missing Girlfriend

A former NFL player is suspecting of killing his missing girlfriend. Prosecutors revealed that information recently during a bond hearing in Harris County, Texas against Kevin Ware, 40, who had a brief NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team during the 2000s. The whereabouts of Taylor Pomaski, 29, remain publicly unknown, and Ware is charged only for allegedly failing to show up to court for bond hearings after her disappearance.
MotorBiscuit

Ex-NFL Player’s Highlighter-Yellow McLaren 720S Got Stolen and Wrecked by a Pair of Bold Thieves

Car thieves occasionally work up the courage (or stupidity) to steal easily recognizable supercars. It is rare to see car thieves go for something so easily recognizable and owned by a famous person. Well, two thieves not only stole Thomas Davis’ highlighter-yellow McLaren 720S, but they also crashed the hell out of it. Stealing and wrecking an NFL player’s car seems like a terrible idea.
Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot While Visiting Family in DC, Per Report

Minnesota Vikings Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot While Visiting Family in DC, Per Report By Bijan Todd • Published 1 hour ago. Report: Vikings rookie Twyman shot while visiting family in DC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for...
NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
Former NFL player talks about how he got pain relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you suffer from aches and pains, Neogenix has a procedure called stem cell therapy they'd like to tell you about. Dr. James Altizer, medical director of Neogenix, says stem cell therapy is "revolutionizing the treatment of arthritis and joint pain. Up until now, all the treatments out there for arthritis just cover up the pain. Treatments like cortisone shots and gel shots". Altizer says stem cell therapy actually heals the damage done to a joint by arthritis.
‘Wrong place, wrong time’: NFL rookie shot while visiting aunt in DC

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while riding in a car in Washington, DC, team officials and his agent said. Twyman, a 21-year-old rookie who was drafted in May, was one of four victims during Monday’s shooting in his hometown, where he was visiting an aunt, ESPN reported.
Laurel Hubbard is the first transgender athlete to compete in Olympics - Fox News

A New Zealand weightlifter—who has competed in men’s events in the past-- will become the first transgender competitor to qualify to be on the country’s women’s weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020. Pinstripe Alley. 2 days ago. Chris Gittens returns to Triple-A; An update on Zack Britton; Yankees make triple play...