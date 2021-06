“Does memory even matter?” the initially anonymous woman (Vanessa Kirby) at the center of “Italian Studies” asks, finding herself amongst a group of teenagers late at night who are asking about her past. They don’t have an answer for her, too young to have much to remember themselves and if she could, she might not be hanging out with them when there are surely more suitable crowds. But this is where life has brought her, along with a mischievous kid named Simon she met at a Papaya Dog in the middle of Chelsea, so she’s giving into the moment, and by extension that’s what Adam Leon asks of audiences in his third feature, a film that thrusts the writer/director’s love of New York City and the magic it holds front and center with the notion lurking that as much as one is shaped by their experiences, it can close one off from having new ones.