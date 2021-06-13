The Nightwing Movie For The DCEU Can Still Happen And Why It Should

One of the several movies that the DC Cinematic Universe has stuck on its development floor is the Nightwing movie. They even got director Chris McKay, the same man who helmed the Lego Batman movie, to direct the film. Sounds like a good plan, but sadly, the movie never really got past the development floor. Does that mean it will never happen? I personally hope it does, but I’ve learned to not get my hopes up. It’s mostly because I was one of the few people who was very much looking forward to the New Gods movie from Ava DuVernay. And again, that was sadly canceled by Warner Bros., along with the Trench movie that James Wan had in mind. I hope those projects get picked up again, but for now, I think now is a good time for a Nightwing movie.