Home advantage has often been a potentially deciding factor in international tournament football. England themselves have benefitted twice from playing in England during a tournament. 1966 and 1996 are both examples of England excelling and they make up half of the times England have reached a major tournament semi-final. If they were to win their group this time around then six of their seven matches would be hosted at Wembley; should they make the final. Regardless of their opponent, England should be boosted by the fact they will be playing at home.