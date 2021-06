Haiti goalkeeper Josué Duverger scored one of the most ridiculous own goals in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. This Tuesday Canada defeated Haiti (3-0) in the Concacaf qualifiers. The second half of the match had barely started when a Haitian defender passed the ball to Duverger, who apparently posed no danger, but it slipped between his legs. Already on the edge of the goal line, the goalkeeper tried to reject the ball, but accidentally touched it with the tip of his left foot and sent the ball to the back of his goal.