‘Wolfgang’ Film Review: Puck’s Culinary Triumphs and Personal Losses Served Up in Tasty Doc

The most surprising thing about the new Disney+ documentary "Wolfgang" is that it exists at all. For one thing, Wolfgang Puck doesn’t look backward, as he notes in the movie’s opening minutes. Though Puck is America’s original celebrity chef and one of the world’s most famous, he has been reluctant to talk about his childhood, his personal life, or how he built his business empire, estimated to be worth at least $90 million. He has been singularly focused on advancing his brand, which encompasses everything from popular steakhouses to cookware.