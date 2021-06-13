Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Texas lands commitment from Nevada athlete Anthony Jones

By Nick Harris
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas landed its 10th commitment of the 2022 cycle on Saturday night with the commitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty athlete Anthony Jones, Jones announced via Twitter. Jones is currently on an official visit to Texas as he has spent the weekend with the Texas coaching staff getting to know them while also touring the campus and city of Austin. This is Jones' second official visit so far this month after a trip to Miami last week. He currently has one more official visit to Oregon scheduled for June 25.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
213K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Austin, NV
City
Miami, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Galena Park, TX
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Arlington, TX
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Nevada, TX
State
Oregon State
Local
Nevada College Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#247sports Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbia, MOkmaland.com

Mizzou football lands transfer commitment

(Columbia) -- The University of Missouri football program has landed a transfer commitment from defensive back Allie Green. Green comes to Missouri after previously playing for Tulsa. Green played for years at Tulsa and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after tallying 29 tackles, one pass a break-up...
Texas StateUSA Today

Washington commit, three-star OL Mark Nabou receives offer from Texas

Texas recently extended an offer to a 6-foot-4, 311-pound offensive lineman from Seattle, Washington. Three-star interior offensive lineman Mark Nabou announced on Thursday that he received an offer from the University of Texas this week. He’s rated the No. 12 overall prospect from the state of Washington in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: 2022 class adds commitment from LS Lance St. Louis

An emerging theme to watch for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class entering the summer months is an emphasis on special teams. Building out a solid special teams unit will never be the sexiest thing that new head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks can do on the recruiting trail, but it is important to have a well-rounded team.
Lakeland, FLmyrtlebeachonline.com

Shane Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from Florida defensive back

South Carolina football picked up a commitment on Sunday on the heels of a big recruiting weekend on campus. Safety Jy’Vonte McClendon of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday. He visited USC over the weekend. McClendon made the announcement on his Twitter account.
Football247Sports

Memphis lands second commitment of the week from TE Andrew Lane

On Tuesday, Memphis landed class of 2022 defensive lineman James Quinnelly and they followed it up with another commitment on Wednesday. After visiting campus over the weekend, Archer High School tight end Andrew Lane chose the Tigers. "I got to meet all the coaches, and they did a great job...
Texas Stateallfans.co

Gophers receive commitment from Texas running back

The Gophers football program received a commitment from Texas running back Zach Evans on Friday night. “My mind is made,” Evans tweeted during his official visit in Minneapolis this weekend. “I will be committing to he University of Minnesota. #GoGophers #RTB”. At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Evans attends Rockwall-Heath in...
Georgia Stategobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Hokies add commitment from Georgia athlete

The Virginia Tech Hokies added two commitments to the class of 2022 on Monday. The first of which occurred around midnight when Georgia athlete Malcolm Jones officially pledged to the Hokies. Fresh off an official visit to Virginia Tech, Jones committed to the Hokies not long after his trip to...
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Purdue lands offensive lineman commit from Michigan

Cross Watson annnounced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday. The Portage (Mich.) Central High product is the Boilermakers' third commitment in the Class of 2022, joining Brady Allen and Domanick Moon. "I started talking to (offensive line) Coach (Dale) Williams, probably about three, four months ago," Watson told GoldandBlack.com. "Started...
Aerospace & Defensechatsports.com

Clemson lands commitment at Elite Retreat

Two sources told The Clemson Insider that Clemson picked up a commitment at the Elite Retreat. Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park 2022 kicker Robert Gunn has committed to the Tigers, TCI confirmed. Gunn also held offers from Texas Air Force, Army, FAU and Navy.
Nebraska Statekmaland.com

Nebraska football lands 2022 commitment from QB Torres

(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska football program has landed a commitment from three-star quarterback Richard Torres. Torres, a Class of 2022 recruit, chose Nebraska over offers from Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah, UTSA and Washington State. Torres is the fourth commit for the Huskers' 2022 class,...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Marshall gets commitment from 2022 Virginia RB Anthony Turner

Marshall landed a commitment for the Class of 2022 late Sunday evening from a place first-year Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff knows well. Anthony "AJ" Turner, a running back from Hampton, Virginia -- where Huff played his college ball -- announced on Twitter he has committed to play college football at Marshall.
California Statesaturdaytradition.com

Northwestern adds commitment from California athlete to 2022 class

Northwestern is adding a little West Coast flavor to its 2022 recruiting class. The Wildcats received a verbal commitment from Braydon Brus, a native of Glendora, California. The 3-star athlete made his announcement with a post on social media on Tuesday morning. He became the fifth player to pledge to Northwestern in the 2022 class.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

UCLA lands commitment from local '22 RB Tomarion Harden

Inglewood (Calif.) running back back Tomarion Harden picked up an offer from UCLA following today’s individual workout and wasted no time jumping on it. When we say Harden wasted no time in jumping on the offer, that’s not an exaggeration. “Chip Kelly offered me after our workout and I literally...
Texas StateColumbus Telegram

Huskers find 2022 QB with verbal commitment from Texas prospect Richard Torres

Nebraska has its quarterback for the Class of 2022. Richard Torres, the strong-armed, 6-foot-6 signal-caller from San Antonio, Texas, put to rest the recruiting derby at the sport’s most visible position that lasted longer than normal for Nebraska in large part because of the NCAA’s year-plus dead period when he announced his verbal commitment Monday afternoon.
Texas Statesanjosesun.com

Texas lands transfer Tre Mitchell from UMass

Texas landed one of the top available mid-major transfers of the offseason when Massachusetts big man Tre Mitchell committed to the Longhorns on Tuesday. "What's that thing y'all say??? Hook em," Mitchell tweeted to announce his commitment. Mitchell is a rising junior with three years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Mitchell...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Texas Basketball: 3 2022 commits that Chris Beard could land in June

The month of June is a busy one for the 2022 Texas basketball recruiting class and new head coach Chris Beard as they try to build a foundation with their first commit this offseason. Texas men’s hoops has already hosted a few critical visitors on campus in the past two weeks, including a couple of five-star targets of the 2022 recruiting class. It likely shouldn’t be too long before that elusive first commit in the 2022 class arrives.