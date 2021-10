USC dropped to 3-3 in 2021 with its latest loss to Utah and will face one of the top teams in the country on Saturday. The Trojans will take on No. 13 Notre Dame on the road this Saturday, so they're in for a test. The Fighting Irish (5-1) have only lost to No. 3 Cincinnati. Can the visiting team hand them their second home loss of the year?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO