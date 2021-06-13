Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dance and Electronic Music Festivals

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 11 days ago

Dance and Electronic music concerts can be an unforgettable experience for anyone that goes to one. There is lots of music, dancing and other exciting activities that make it an entertaining event for anyone who wants to enjoy themselves. The audience that attends these concerts will also have a wonderful time at the venue watching some fantastic dance moves by up and coming artists. If you want a great night in the sun then dance and electronic music concerts may be just what you are looking for.

oneedm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Electronic Music#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceSonic State

Making Dance Music With Strangers Voices

Mobile DJ SUAT has been entertaining crowds on the move for a while, DJing in a Kayak, in IKEA, at Madame Tussards, in a forest, on the beach and a castle. In this video he does something a little different, collecting sounds from the public - asking them to replicate classic dance music sounds to make music with.
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

Geneva Music Festival concludes with retrospective

GENEVA — In its first 10 years, the Geneva Music Festival has showcased diverse influences on classical music through jazz, Latin, African American and women composers and musicians, among others. GMF wraps up its 2021 season, “First Decade Retrospective” this week with concerts featuring Latin and classical influences. Both will...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Hiawatha Music Festival goes virtual

MARQUETTE — The Hiawatha Music Co-op has announced plans to host a virtual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival this year. The virtual event will take place from July 16-18 on Facebook and the live video platform Crowdcast. Access to the streams will be provided at no cost to participants through grant funding. Donation opportunities will also be available on each platform.
Musicyourclassical.org

Lee Koonce and the Gateways Music Festival

On today's show, join us for highlights from the Gateways Music Festival, a festival devoted to classical musicians of African descent. Learn about Artistic Director Lee Koonce in his own words, and hear the Gateways Festival Orchestra perform the Symphony No. 3 by Florence Price. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. Walter...
Napa, CA7x7.com

Music and More Festivals in September and October

September 17-21 SF Botanical Garden, 1999 9th Ave. (Golden Gate Park) Pianos tucked into nooks and crannies within the blooming gardens of the SF Botanical Garden equal an absolutely lovely festival moment. Pop by to play your best Chopsticks during open play time and catch scheduled performances from the pros. // More info and tickets ($12 for GA) coming soon; go to sfbg.org.
Musicsouthernexposuremagazine.com

Entertainment: Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

Organizers reveal Pilgrimage headliners. Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris, Black Keys among top billed artists. Middle Tennessee music fans are seeing a light on the horizon this week, as the lineup for Franklin’s Pilgrimage Festival, which returns to Harlinsdale Farm on Sept. 25-26 was revealed. Headliners will include Dave Matthews...
Musicwashburnreview.org

Bod Brief: Sunflower Music Festival

The Sunflower Music Festival will be taking place from June 18-26 at 7:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus. The festival is nine nights of chamber ensembles, orchestra performances and jazz. It will be streamed online with limited capacity for those who want to attend in person.
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

Music Returns To The National Music Museum With Shakespeare Festival

VERMILLION — The National Music Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in over two years to host a noon concert as part of the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival on June 18. Held in the Janet Wanzek Performance Hall in the NMM’s new Lillibridge expansion on the campus of the University of South Dakota, the concert is free and open to the public.
Theater & DanceCourier-Times

Music and dance continue to drive change

As I watched the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, I realized that this celebration of lifetime artistic achievement is much more than just another show business awards ceremony. The Kennedy Center represents the cultural diversity of our country, and the language of the music and the dance presented over...
Theater & Dancequestmedianetwork.co.uk

Ashton dance studio to be part of national festival

An innovative development programme aimed at young people who want to break into the arts industry has arrived in Tameside. Co-directed by Kirsty Whitelegg and Keith Millward, Allegiant Youth aims to treat students as professional dancers and teach them the ways of the industry before they finish their training and flourish into their career.
Denver, COkuvo.org

Juneteenth Music Festival Is Back!

The Juneteenth Music Festival is back—On the street and broadcasting live!. JMF Corporation and Denver Community Media, hosts a 6-hour broadcast on Friday, June 18, featuring an array of entertainment with special guests, highlights of the upcoming weekend’s Welton Street festival, the Annual Dream Big Awards, 112 concert ticket giveaways and more! Starting at 2 pm, the program can be viewed on Denver Community Media TV channels Comcast 56 & 881HD. The 2021 Juneteenth Music Festival live stream can also be viewed on the Juneteenth Facebook Page.
Caneadea, NYTimes-Herald

Estival Festival in Caneadea is a different kind of music festival

CANEADEA — This coming weekend the valley around Sugar Mountain and the Allen Lake State Forest will be alive not only with the sound of music but much more as the second Estival Festival takes place. The Estival Festival is a three-day, family-friendly music and arts festival held at 6341...
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Emerson Spring To Dance Festival 2021

Dance St. Louis announces its presentation of the Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2021, June 25-27 under The Big Top in the Grand Center Arts District, 3401 Washington Boulevard. Now in its 13th year, and noted as one of the region’s must-see festivals, the vibrant dance extravaganza, which features a...
Musicwmra.org

Summer Music Festivals Are Back On Stage

One of the hallmarks of summer is making a comeback in 2021: the music festival. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Dharma Bombs haven't gotten to perform live in more than a year – so they're especially excited to make a comeback with music festivals resuming this summer. CHRIS GATENS:...
Theater & Danceallaboutjazz.com

Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Magic Dance is an offering by multi instrumentalist Greg Abate, who is a proud keeper of the bebop flame. In the 75 plus years that bebop has been around, there have probably been hundreds of thousands of quartet records with sax, piano, bass and drums, a few of which have been contributed by Abate. But this one is a departure from his previous releases, and because it isn't the bare bones presentation that jazz fans are accustomed to, it may provoke some discomfort from the die hard admirers of Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.
Theater & Dancenohoartsdistrict.com

Blaktinx Dance Festival’s Smash Cut

Smash Cut is BlakTinx Dance Festival’s third alumni concert celebrating Black and Latinx choreographers and dance, June 24-29. Smash Cut is a technique in film/video where one scene abruptly cuts to another for aesthetic, narrative or emotional impact. So, BlakTinx’s third virtual concert uses this as a diving off point, embracing this genre, digging deeper into choreographic and technical experimentation.
Elkhart, INPosted by
The Elkhart Truth

Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival returns

ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the 41st Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival this Friday and Saturday at Island Park. The festival features over 60 food and artisanal craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent sponsored by Five Star Dive Bar, free children’s stage events and activities, and live music from the area’s favorite bands.
Fairfield, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Dance This Saturday Features Music of Jamie Richards

Get into the County Fair spirit with the annual Buckles and Boots Dance this Saturday, June 12th at Twisted Vines Event Center. Come out and hit the dance floor to the music of Jamie Richards. VIP tables are available, or purchase a ticket at the door. Tickets are $30 per...