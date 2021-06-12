YouTube vs. TikTok live fight updates, results, highlights from Battle of the Platforms boxing match

When Jake and Logan Paul entered the boxing world in 2018, they ended up setting a trend that has yet to come to a close. These days, celebrity boxing matches are all the rage and they are being done by celebrities from all walks of life. For instance, Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter recently got in the ring, although it was a pretty pathetic excuse for a boxing match. Regardless, these kinds of events are making a lot of money and many creators are looking to cash in.