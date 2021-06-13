Cancel
Jim “Mudcat” Grant, a famed former MLB player, author, musician, and broadcaster, has passed away at 85

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Major League Baseball’s remarkable figures has passed away at 85. Jim “Mudcat” Grant played in MLB from 1958-71 with the Indians, Twins, Dodgers, Expos, Cardinals, Athletics, Pirates and Athletics again, making a big mark there. His impact was particularly felt with the Twins in 1965, when he became the first Black AL pitcher to win 20 games (he went 21-7) and helped them make the World Series, delivering starting wins in Games 1 and 6 (plus hitting a three-run homer in Game 6 and throwing five innings of relief in Game 5).

awfulannouncing.com
