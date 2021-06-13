4th Annual Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge held at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, the Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee held the Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge, which was the 4th annual Irish Music Festival. The festival was held at Waterline Brewing Co. in downtown Wilmington from 3-9 PM. The proceeds from the hooley will be used for the “Wilmington Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade”, scheduled to take place September 18 in downtown Wilmington. The traditional parade was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.