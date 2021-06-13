Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

4th Annual Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge held at Waterline Brewing Co.

By Celeste Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, the Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee held the Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge, which was the 4th annual Irish Music Festival. The festival was held at Waterline Brewing Co. in downtown Wilmington from 3-9 PM. The proceeds from the hooley will be used for the “Wilmington Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade”, scheduled to take place September 18 in downtown Wilmington. The traditional parade was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

www.wwaytv3.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under The Bridge#Music Festival#4th Annual#Waterline Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.