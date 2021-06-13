Philadelphia Eagles: 2021 will define Fletcher Cox’s longterm status

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 9. WR DeVonta Smith, Eagles. Smith’s lack of size (he weighs just 170 pounds) and his status as a senior declare are both dings on his dynasty profile, but his outrageous college production, refined pass-catching skill set, and silky smooth (yet explosive) style all help to allay those concerns. The fact he was chosen 10th overall helps, too. The Heisman winner, who led the nation with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020, is just a straight-up baller; he should slot in as the go-to guy in Philly, where he’ll see plenty of target volume early in his career. [...] 27. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles. Gainwell’s fall into the fifth round (150th overall) saps a lot of the excitement around his future potential, but if he can beat out Boston Scott for the team’s pass-catching-back role, he could still make his fantasy mark. There’s always the chance the team utilizes him as a de facto slot receiver, too, a role he played at times at Memphis.