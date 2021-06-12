NAOMI OSAKA’S MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES/DEPRESSION | SEMENYA| DOMINIQUE KHONDE | TRANSGENDER ATHLETES
1. Naomi Osaka who won 4 times the Grand Slam Tennis Tournaments is battling with depression and this week, she quitted the French tournament because she was being pressured and threatened because she refused to talk about her mental illness in public. Suffering depression, major anxiety and mood disorder myself, it pains me very deeply to see a 23 year old girl being berated because she has a disability. She dropped out of the tournament and posted this statement on Twitter:www.lancescurv.com