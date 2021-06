Jon Rahm officially reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a day after the Spaniard claimed his first major title at the U.S. Open. Rahm briefly held the spot twice in 2020: after winning the Memorial and after tying for 13th at the PGA Championship. Both stints lasted only one event, however, although Rahm has not been outside of the top three since.