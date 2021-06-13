Call of Duty 2021 Insider Reveals First Zombies Details

A prominent Call of Duty leaker has shared our first details on the Zombies mode of Call of Duty 2021, believed to be called Call of Duty Vanguard. Unfortunately, the leaker has only shared a slither of information, but it's pertinent information for those that play and enjoy the mode, which is millions. According to the leaker, the mode is being made by both Sledgehammer Games (the developer behind this year's installment) and Treyarch. Why is this a big deal? Because Treyarch is the king of Zombies. In other words, this report now has COD fans more excited to see this year's installment and its take on Zombies.