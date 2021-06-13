Coach Andi Adams Talks 700th Career Win & Chasing The Championship

They say that death and taxes are the only two things that are certain in life. In North Central Iowa, a new certainty has emerged over the past two decades. That certainty is that Coach Andi Adams and Fort Dodge Softball are going to win and be a top flight program. On Friday, Adams won her 700th game when the Dodgers downed Ballard. On Saturday, Adams joined the Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner on 99.7 Fm and here on our website. She joined Rob Jones and talked about win 700. The only thing that Adams and her program hasn’t achieved yet is the State Championship. Adams and her squad have their sites locked in on the State Championship. She talked about the chase and the journey on the way to the “big gold trophy”. Below is the conversation.