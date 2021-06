The Baltimore Orioles travel to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field beginning on Monday. The Baltimore Orioles aim to rebound from their sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they head to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians. In their last meeting only ten days ago, Baltimore took two out of three from the Indians in which one of those was an 18-5 routing for the O’s. The Oriole lineup that was one of the hottest in baseball in June seemed to cool down back to reality after facing the Rays. They will look for their veteran leaders to help restore some consistency in Cleveland.