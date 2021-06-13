Detroit Tigers pitch two position players in 15-2 loss to Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 77-85 Third Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 4.32 (17th in MLB) Team OPS: .707 (22nd in MLB) When looking at the Tigers picking up 77 wins, the first thought might be that they took advantage of playing in a wretched division. And while that might be the reason why Detroit finished third, they actually finished 30-46 against divisional foes; picking up a winning record against the East, West and interleague play. It's tough to quantify how much how managers help, but AJ Hinch's first season should go down as a success. One of the reasons for that success was starting pitching that -- for the most part -- got the job done. Former first-overall pick Casey Mize was much better in 2021 than his rookie campaign, finishing with a 3.71 ERA and showing the stuff at times that made him one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. Some late struggles saw Tarik Skubal see his ERA rise to 4.34, but he struck out 164 hitters in just over 149 innings, and both arms look like front-line starters. The bullpen was mostly solid -- more on that later -- with Gregory Soto and Michael Fulmer looking like strong late-inning options. There were some success stories on offense, as well. One of the best being Rule 5 pick Akil Badoo, who posted a slash of .259/.330/.436 as a 22-year-old while hitting 13 homers and stealing 18 bases. It's not hard to dream on that future, even if there were expected highs and lows. Jeimer Candelario doubled 42 times with an OPS+ of 122, while Robbie Grossman put up a 20/20 season with 23 homers and 20 thefts.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO