Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vivienne Tang

Raja Ampat - The Last Paradise

Posted by 
Vivienne Tang
Vivienne Tang
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPs4r_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

Explore the hidden treasures of Raja Ampat in Indonesia aboard the Sequoia yacht, a classic wooden boat with five-star luxuries

Spanning more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia is probably the world’s largest archipelago. Filled with rich natural reefs, the Coral Triangle in Indonesia is home to 533 coral species and more than 3,000 fish species, boasting the most biodiverse marine habitat in the world and making it a true paradise for divers and snorkelers.

I am thrilled when the unique opportunity arises to take a trip of a lifetime to explore this untouched part of the world on the luxurious Sequoia yacht.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQBA8_0aSiMOgL00
Sequoia

As part of Coral Triangle Safaris, the Sequoia yacht allows you to travel in style, offering a range of tours complete with activities to explore some of these hidden treasures. Think Robinson Crusoe-style deserted islands, candle-lit beach dinners, diving and snorkeling with rare marine species, all-day spa treatments and much more. Jumping aboard the Sequoia yacht and island hopping your way through Indonesia is without a doubt one of the most amazing trips you will ever undertake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snCwl_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

Designed as a floating villa, Sequoia was completed in 2017 and named after the giant Sequoia tree, which represents one of the oldest trees on this planet. The 26 by 6.5-meter handcrafted luxury yacht is designed for generations of families to come. It features three deluxe rooms with ensuite bathrooms, a big sky deck, a dining area, and a kitchen, making it the perfect boat for honeymooners, a group of friends or families. 

My trip takes us from the port of Sorong to Raja Ampat, known as "the last paradise" and a favorite destination for many dive enthusiasts, as most of it is a protected area where fishing isn’t allowed. The region is so remote, there’s hardly any Wi-Fi there. After two flights from Hong Kong via Jakarta, I arrive early afternoon, and we set sail to reach Raja Ampat by midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwH84_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

I’m immediately treated to a delectable lunch, which has been freshly prepared. The two chefs serve up a range of South East Asian dishes, using locally sourced seasonal ingredients. The meal is then followed by a quick tour of the Sequoia yacht, and I can’t help but think how luxurious the boat is. Having experienced a few liveaboards before, I’m blown away by the size of the yacht, my bedroom (which could compete with any hotel room), the kitchen, the beautiful sky deck, which screams late night conversations under the stars, as well as the number of staff to ensure a smooth-sailing voyage. There are at least 10 crew members, including chefs, PADI-certified dive masters, and a massage therapist to wait on you hand and foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QIsj_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

I rise early to admire the sunrise from the top deck. Being an urban city dweller, the 360-degree view is overly liberating and offers a kind of expansiveness that allows you to simply bask in the great outdoors.

Given the beautiful morning, we decide to have breakfast on the sky deck. Although the waters were quite choppy the night before (which didn’t allow us to make our way up to Wayag, a very famous spot that’s popular for its atolls and marine life) we take the speedboat to explore Pianemo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kduKC_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

Most people will head to Pianemo’s famous lookout, which attracts a number of tourists all year round. This means queuing for photo opportunities and sharing the space with other travelers. But what most people don’t know about is the secret lookout nearby that only Sequoia and insiders seems to be able to find.

A natural hidden turquoise lagoon (a color I’ve never seen before in nature) opens up to us as we steer our small boat into what seems a denser area. Not only do we have the entire lagoon to ourselves, but we climb up to the very top of the cliff to find that we’re alone again. It’s the most breathtaking view I’ve ever seen in my entire life. The 360-degree vistas encompass multiple karst islands, two lagoons (one that sports the shape of a manta ray), as well as an untouched beach in the far distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240WXu_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

To top it off, in true Sequoia fashion, I also get to have a massage up on the lookout, as the team knows no limit in providing luxury comfort and top-notch service.

The next day we’re off to find Hidden Bay. And as the name already indicates, it’s completely hidden in a labyrinth of islands, and only very few people know of it, let alone how to get there. I try my hand at Standup Paddleboarding for the very first time. It’s the perfect spot to learn, as the waters are extremely calm, and the surroundings ooze an other-worldly natural beauty. Completely entranced I make my way through this tropical maze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BzU0_0aSiMOgL00
Vivienne Tang / Destination Deluxe

Dinner tonight is served on a deserted beach. Romantic candles and lanterns make for the perfect setting, while we feast on fresh lobster and the catch of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kI29T_0aSiMOgL00
Sequoia

You wouldn’t want to come all the way to Raja Ampat without actually seeing the rich underwater world, so, today, we’re off diving, or snorkeling in my case. We dance with blacktip reef sharks, turtles, crocodile fish, and nudibranches.

The beauty of exploring Indonesia on a boat is that it comes with immense freedom, giving you the unique ability to decide yourself on your next adventure. It’s entirely up to you which island, lagoon or reef you want to visit next.

And because of this privilege, we often find ourselves to be the only ones in a particular spot, having the dive site entirely to ourselves. Long gone are the frustrations of seeing other tourists mistreating local wildlife or standing on reefs and destroying the coral. Here, you’re simply one with nature, continuously exploring earth’s hidden treasures day after day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGF2_0aSiMOgL00
Sequoia

This evening we are spoiled with dinner on the top deck, followed by an outdoor movie session and sleeping under the stars. It’s a beautiful clear night to gaze at the sky, and the perfect opportunity for a romantic encounter with Mother Nature and for us to fall asleep completely enveloped and cradled in her arms.

Woken by bird song from the mangroves nearby, I am pleased to find myself on the top deck surrounded by lush greenery. When we came upstairs the night before, it was already pitch-black, so it’s even more thrilling to see what daylight reveals the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGvnL_0aSiMOgL00
Sequoia

Our trip is already coming to an end and we’re heading back to Sorong with a few island stops at homestays along the way. Making the most of my daily massages, I get pampered one last time on the open deck where you can also sunbathe and enjoy some al fresco reading time.

If sunbathing and underwater sports aren’t your thing, rest assured that a trip with Sequoia has plenty to offer, from island excursions (think treks up a volcano), kayaking, to exploring local tribes and markets. Coral Triangle Safaris crafts specific “sea safaris” and tailors your trip to meet your family’s needs.

Spanning 6 million square meters and six countries (from the Philippines to Timor-Leste), the Coral Triangle is home to a thriving marine world. With the aim to showcase these natural wonders to a broader audience, Sequoia’s owners, Yessi Maya Sari and Kevin Corcoran, have always had the goal to offer itineraries in Indonesia where one can witness these natural treasures.

The Sequoia yacht features 3 suites and sails around Eastern Indonesia, including West Papua (home to Raja Ampat), the Spice Islands (located at the intersection of the Indian and Pacific Oceans where barracudas and hammerhead sharks reside) and the Lesser Sunda Islands (home to Komodo and the Komodo dragons).

Vivienne Tang

Vivienne Tang

98
Followers
83
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

 https://destinationdeluxe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Oceans#Volcano#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Place
Asia
News Break
Travel
Country
Philippines
Related
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

Top 13 Wellness Retreats In Bali

Here's a list of our most loved wellness retreats in Bali. Plan ahead for your next wellness getaway. A roundup of our favorite wellness retreats in Bali for all you wanderers out there longing for a much-needed wellness getaway on the island of the Gods. Have a look at our top 13 picks for a tropical wellness getaway.
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

Untouched Underwater Paradise

Stepping off the boat after a four-hour ride, you realise that the long journey (with an overnight stay in Sorong) is well worth the trek. A private island in the midst of a pristine marine ecosystem, Misool in Raja Ampat is a paradise, underwater as well as above. Located in Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia, the secluded sanctuary is fringed with white untouched beaches.
Worldgreekcitytimes.com

Donousa, an unspoiled paradise

Donousa (Δονούσα) is an emerald island located in the southeastern Cyclades of Greece, with only 150 residents. Although it’s small, this spectacular island is continuously featured in international media as it has one of the most beautiful beaches around the world. As tiny as it may be, there are lots...
Animalspdza.org

Welcome, Raja!

Welcome, Raja! A new endangered Sumatran tiger will make his public debut this weekend (June 19-20) at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium – and although he is named after the Indonesian word for king, the 2-year-old tiger is actually pretty laid-back. “Raja is a laid-back cat who loves to roll...
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

The last of the great palaces of India

The last of the great palaces of India, the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in Rajasthan is the definition of heritage luxury. Perched right atop Chittar Hill, the highest point in Jodhpur, the Umaid Bhawan Palace currently holds the record for the world’s sixth largest private residence.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Reopens To The World As Part Of Phuket Island’s

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a luxurious beachfront resort on the northwest coast of Phuket, one of Thailand's most beloved island destinations, is set to reopen its doors on 1 July 2021 as part of Phuket's unique Sandbox Programme, which will allow vaccinated travellers from Thailand and overseas to visit the island and move around freely with no quarantine requirements.
Grocery & Supermaketinternationalliving.com

Affordable Freedom in Beach-Town Ao Nang, Thailand

Marc Cofer definitely doesn’t look 56. We’d arranged to meet at Noppharat Thara beach, at the north end of the Andaman Sea resort of Ao Nang, Thailand. We figured that we’d recognize each other. In the event, it’s Marc who recognizes me, with my winter-white face, dog-eared notebook, and battered camera. It’s just as well that I was so obvious, because the athletic, fresh-faced Marc is not what I was expecting at all.
TravelJustLuxe.com

Australia’s Tropical Island Playground: Diving into The Whitsunday Part 2

There’s no holiday like being on a tropical island. The image of palm trees rustling in the breeze and the sounds of waves, white-sand beaches, and azure blue waters never gets old. In northern Queensland, there are a string of islands known as the Whitsundays. There awaits breezy island holidays that can be described by nothing less than the cliché of paradise perfection. Here is part 2 of our Whitsundays Tropical Island review.
Lifestyletheluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 most beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 most beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world. A World Heritage Site is a landmark or area with legal protection by an international convention administered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). UNESCO World Heritage Sites were created to celebrate and safeguard the best and most unique places around the world. A World Heritage Site may signify a remarkable accomplishment of humanity, and serve as evidence of our intellectual history on the planet, or it might be a place of great natural or cultural beauty. Below are my 10 favorite UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the world (the ones that impressed me the most during my travels around the world). There are currently over 1200 sites listed with UNESCO, so narrowing this list down to only 10 was mission impossible.
Travelcolemanconcierge.com

Top Destinations for a Perfect Honeymoon in the Caribbean

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure. Now that you and your partner are past the pre-wedding stress and wedding high, a well-planned honeymoon vacation is a great way to relax and unwind for the first time as a married couple. A honeymoon is a once-in-a-blue-moon trip—it...
Worldmatadornetwork.com

8 dreamy experiences in French Polynesia, from paddling a va’a to diving with eagle rays

French Polynesia, also known as the islands of Tahiti, is just a speck in the ocean on a world map. The 118 islands and atolls that make up the region are remote from the rest of the world — it’s a seven-hour flight from Los Angeles. The location is perhaps why, historically, Tahitians were some of the world’s best navigators. They sailed between Tahitian islands and nearby neighbors as early as 200 BC in narrow outrigger canoes called va’a.
Lifestyleprestigeonline.com

Review: Rediscover Singapore at The Clan Hotel

With life still in the throes of a pandemic, a hotel opening may be the furthest thought from anyone’s mind. But The Clan Hotel is glaring proof of why Singapore’s hospitality industry is still growing apace. The first of The Clan Hotel Brand under the Far East Hospitality empire towers above its vicinity and embodies the same spirit as Amoy Hotel, its sister property. Both bring to the fore the stories of the historied clans of the Far East, Amoy and Cross Street area.
Travellatteluxurynews.com

Hurtigruten introduces Galapagos expedition cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions is adding the Galapagos to its destinations network. The expedition cruise line will charter the 90-passenger MS Santa Cruz II from Ecuador’s Metropolitian Touring from next year. Starting from January 5, 2022, Hurtigruten Expeditions will offer Australian clients a 10-day Galapagos Islands Adventure – in Darwin’s Footsteps itinerary,...
Worldmatadornetwork.com

Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan’s most scenic and delicious destination

According to a legend of the Thao people, one of Taiwan’s indigenous peoples still living in the country today, their ancestors followed a white deer to a misty alpine lake in the central mountains while hunting. The lake was full of shrimp and fish, and the Thao people decided to settle there. Today, they still call what is now known as Sun Moon Lake their home.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

12 Amazing Experiences During Your Machu Picchu Adventure

While many people have Machu Picchu on their bucket list, neither my daughter nor I were amongst them. When the opportunity arose, I went because of my interest in travel and photography. She went to humor me. I’d never been particularly enthralled by the photos of Machu Picchu. I mentally understood the importance of an ancient city, captured en toto as if the entire population had suddenly been run off.
Hanalei, HIThegardenisland.com

VOICES: Napali is a paradise once more

At midnight May 6, 2021 (actually it was 0-Dark-30, Friday morning of May 7) I sat in front of my PC awaiting the countdown. I had earlier roused myself out of bed to a chattering music alarm so that I could purchase three of the coveted 900 non-resident passes for some student interns doing their clinical training on Kaua‘i, to allow entry into Ha‘ena State Park so that we could spend the day hiking Hanakapi‘ai Trail and relax later at Ke‘e Beach.
Travelporthole.com

MSC Cruises Will Sail to Tunisia in 2022

There’s a new option for those looking for a unique summer cruise experience! Popular cruise line MSC Cruises today announced that it will add the North African country of Tunisia to its summer 2022 sailings in the Mediterranean on board MSC Opera. The cruise line will call on the port of La Goulette in the capital city of Tunis.
Travelthe360mag.com

Exodus Travel Tours Resume

Exodus Travels have announced that their self- guided and award-winning led tours will be resuming for Americans July and August 2021. As the world carefully reopens, the leading small-group adventure tour company is excited to welcome everyone back to explore far-flung places and faraway destinations. Once again travelers will be...