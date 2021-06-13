47 cheap things people use constantly because they are so damn helpful
The price of something — or how coveted it is — doesn’t exactly tell you how useful it will be. I have a jacket, for example, that I was desperate to own and cost way too much. I wear it twice a year. The rest of the time, it just takes up space. I also have a cast-iron pan that was cheap and purchased on a whim, yet I use it daily as it has become indispensable in my kitchen. You’re bound to find some new favorites in my list of 47 cheap things that people use constantly because they are so damn helpful.www.inverse.com