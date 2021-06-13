Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

47 cheap things people use constantly because they are so damn helpful

By Amanda Fama, Christina X. Wood
Inverse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of something — or how coveted it is — doesn’t exactly tell you how useful it will be. I have a jacket, for example, that I was desperate to own and cost way too much. I wear it twice a year. The rest of the time, it just takes up space. I also have a cast-iron pan that was cheap and purchased on a whim, yet I use it daily as it has become indispensable in my kitchen. You’re bound to find some new favorites in my list of 47 cheap things that people use constantly because they are so damn helpful.

www.inverse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Hair Clay#Clean Skin#Hair Gel#Beeswax A#Vibelite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Apparently Charm Bracelet Sneakers Are A Thing, Because I Bought Them

My friend Belle loves wearing what we’ve come to call “shoelery.” It’s basically shoe jewelry, like a snap-on brooch or something similar she can clip onto a pair of plain pumps to spice them up. Personally, I love the faux-anklet trend happening on heels right now—the little gold chain details make it look like I’ve accessorized to the max when all I did was put on some fancy sandals. The shoelery look I never expected, though, was charm bracelet sneakers. So with that in mind, can someone tell me why I just impulse-purchased a new pair of Nike Air Force Shadows?
SpotifyInverse

People use these 45 cheap, genius things every day & wish they'd bought them sooner

Have you ever discovered that other people know something you don’t and end up kicking yourself for the time, energy, and frustration you wasted due to this ignorance? Here’s an example. I once dropped my keys into a storm drain and nearly cried because, in my experience, there was no way to retrieve them. But the friend I was with shrugged, went to his car, pulled out a lighted tool, plucked them out, and handed them to me. Apparently, the rest of the world knew about this telescoping magnetic pickup tool, too. I instantly bought one but I still wonder how many other things are like that. So I looked into it. And I discovered that people use these cheap, genius things every day and wish they'd bought them sooner.
ShoppingElite Daily

46 Awesome, Cheap Things On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook

Take it from someone who’s spent more money on garbage than she cares to admit: Always read the reviews. Why? Because the reviews will tell you if what you’re looking at is a real steal or a total flop. I can’t tell you how many times a quick skim has saved me from throwing away money. But if you’re not in the mood to read, don’t worry: Reviewers are so in love with all the cheap things you’ll find below, I’d say they’re absolutely shook.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Roborock S6Pure is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

Cleaning your home is an essential part of your daily and weekly routine but it’s rarely fun. That’s where a robot vacuum like the Roborock S6 Pure can make life far more satisfying. It’s a powerful robot vacuum and mop, able to cope with all the demands of your home without missing a beat. No longer will you have to manually clean your home as the Roborock S6 Pure is smart enough to do it all for you. Even better, it’s down to just $360 right now at Amazon as part of the Prime Day deals. That’s a saving of $240 off the usual price meaning this is a fantastic time to embrace the wonders of a robot vacuum for far less than usual.
Shoppingthestrategist.co.uk

If You Buy One Thing on Prime Day, Make It the Tesla of Toothbrushes

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is a longtime Strategist favourite: Former senior editor Simone Kitchens says, “It’s the closest approximation to that thorough, just-back-from-the-dentist squeaky clean,” and writer Stephen Haskell says, “brushing itself feels like a mouth massage, gentle while still providing adequate pressure.” And it’s not just Strategist writers who rate it — Sonicare also came up when we spoke to dentists about their favourite electric toothbrushes.
InternetMic

43 cheap things that are ridiculously popular on Amazon because they're so fly

It's pretty obvious that Amazon is full of popular products that customers keep raving about, and most of them are somewhat affordable. The only downside to Amazon's wealth of products is that it can be time-consuming to sift through reviews and find exactly the right answer for you at a cheap price. Luckily, I've done the research and rounded up 43 of the cheapest Amazon products that people just love.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
ShoppingPosted by
Well+Good

Amazon Prime Day Is the Best Day To Buy Things for Your Teeth

On top of some serious skin-care buys and wellness deals, Prime Day is prime time to upgrade your toothbrush (and the rest of your dental care routine). From June 21 to June 22, Prime members can score big on everything from electric toothbrushes and Waterpiks to tongue scrapers and dental floss. Considering how expensive it can be to shine your pearly whites, now’s the time to treat yourself to some fancy new teeth-cleaning accessories.
StocksWinona Daily News

People Like to Do Things. Options Investing Can Help

Investing using options is very different from constructing a classic long-term buy-and-hold portfolio. In this segment from Motley Fool Live that first aired June 7, Motley Fool Canada analyst Jim Gillies and Fool.com editor/analyst Ellen Bowman discuss how options can help "scratch the itch" among investors who want to take action.
AmazonCosmopolitan

This extremely fancy Oral-B electric tooth brush is currently £200 cheaper

By this point it's pretty much a fact that electric toothbrushes offer up a superior clean than manual ones... and that Oral-B create the best of the bunch. If we had to play favourites? We'd say the Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush, which comes in a lush rose gold design (which looks ever so nice standing by the bathroom sink, might we add). Typically though, this toothy peg scrubber retails at £280... which isn't cheap. But today? It's an absolute steal at £69.99, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale.
ShoppingPosted by
Health

The 6 Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals of 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The American Dental Association says that manual and electric toothbrushes work the same-but not all experts agree. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology followed study participants for 11 years and found that those using an electric toothbrush slowed the progression of periodontal disease and retained more teeth. A 2014 review from Cochrane also found that the benefits of using electric models over manual, even for short periods of time, included less plaque and reduced likelihood of gingivitis. Luckily, there's never been a better time to make the jump.
Shopping22 Words

37 Amazon Home Items Our Reader's Have Added to Their Carts

Browsing the endless pages of Amazon.com can be, in a word, overwhelming. There are so many products that look intriguing, but also look like they could break 30 seconds after you take them out of the box. So how do you filter out the products that are junk to get to the good stuff? Luckily for you, we've got you covered.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Kid-Friendly Sleep Devices

The Baby Dream Machine for kids up to the age of 12 is a five-in-one sleep device that helps to support quality sleep. The sleep device uses five natural and scientific functions to support better nights of rest that lasts. There's a Night Light, Red Light Therapy, Pink Noise Sound Machine, Cool-Mist Humidifier and Aromatherapy all in one award-winning device.
UEFATom's Guide

Oral-B Smart 6000N CrossAction electric toothbrush is now 75% off for Prime Day

The best Prime Day deals have more than just tech on sale, with various household items also getting a healthy discount. And now we spotted a electric toothbrush deal. Amazon has the Oral-B Smart 6000N on sale for £54. It's down from £219, meaning you can save a frankly huge £165 on on of the best electric toothbrush deals we’ve spotted so far.
Makeupthebeatdfw.com

7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must Shop

One of the greatest online shopping days is officially upon us — Amazon Prime Day. While you may think that the Amazon shopping event is only for electronics, the e-commerce retailer is leaving no stone unturned. Beauty lovers can look forward to shopping some of the best beauty deals in the makeup, haircare, and skincare lanes without having to break the bank.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

10 Ways to Whiten Laundry Without Bleach

A crisp white shirt or a perfectly cut white tee is a wardrobe classic. But have you taken a look at your white clothes lately? If they look a little grey or off-white, it may be time to brighten them. If you don't happen to have any chlorine bleach on hand, or if you prefer to skip the chemicals, here are some alternative ways to whiten your laundry, including some all-natural methods.
ShoppingCNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
ShoppingIn Style

Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Bests Their $75 Serums - and It's On Sale for $20

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At 48 hours long, Amazon Prime Day(s) feels like trying to sprint a marathon. If you grew up with Pokémon, the adrenaline rush of a "gotta catch 'em all" chase can be fun - but if you decided to opt out from most of the big sales this year, there's good news: There are some lingering deals that offer all the savings without the heart-stopping potential of your cart selling out before your eyes. Best of all, one of the choicest deals is on an anti-aging cream that 18,000+ shoppers love.
Lifestylettgmedia.com

“There is no going back to the way things used to be”

“I believe that the travel industry will not get out of this pandemic crisis stronger; we will, however, get out of this differently.”. There is no “back to the way things used to be” or “the new normal” – whatever that may mean. Everything is flipped on its head, and it is finally time for a reset.