Bellevue, WA

10211 NE 24TH STREET, BELLEVUE, WA 98004

urbancondospaces.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this latest West Bellevue stunner from Bylington Development. Custom floor plan is an entertainer's dream just in time for a post-Covid world. From the moment you pass through the custom walnut pivot door your eyes are drawn to the hand picked designer finishes and floor to ceiling windows. Main floor features a perfectly level great room with seamless indoor/outdoor transitions and room for a 12 person dining table for large gatherings along with a den/homework area. Upper floor has hard to find 4 bedrooms with 2 full suites and outdoor balconies. Lower floor has a suite perfect for guests along with a party room that opens out to a pancake flat backyard ready for a pool. 4 car garage. Minutes to downtown Bellevue, 405, or 520.

www.urbancondospaces.com
