190 94TH AVENUE NE, BELLEVUE, WA 98004

This beautiful home with crisp architecture and contemporary finishes will astound. From the frequent "piazza's" to the artistic flows and finishes, you will love this home. The expansive kitchen features black, honed granite counters and a commercial range, so you can prepare fantastic culinary experiences for your guests, that flow right out to the over 400 SF deck that overlooks Meydenbauer Bay and the newly improved Meydenbauer Bay Park! The way the indoor living areas, flow in to the outdoor living areas, make this home seem even larger than its already large, nearly 5000 SF. Nationally ranked Bellevue Schools and walking distance to Downtown Bellevue, Bellevue Square Mall, numerous parks, restaurants and shopping. Welcome Home!