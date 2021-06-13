Cancel
‘Ramy’ Star Steve Way Slams The Motion Picture Academy For “Violating Federal Law” During Panel On Disability Representation – ATX

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a pre-recorded ATX panel airing Saturday, Ramy actor Steve Way slammed the Motion Picture Academy for its failure to provide all necessary accommodations for the disabled, prior to this year’s Academy Awards, where a wheelchair ramp was introduced for the first time. “At this year’s Oscars, we got a...

