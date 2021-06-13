‘Ramy’ Star Steve Way Slams The Motion Picture Academy For “Violating Federal Law” During Panel On Disability Representation – ATX

Variety reports the Television Academy isn't abolishing its actor, actress, supporting actor or supporting actress categories, but it is acknowledging that “no performer category titled ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions.” The move comes after Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the first gender-nonbinary performer to play a nonbinary character on a major TV show, called on the TV Academy to clarify its gender distinctions. The TV Academy also addressed its documentary "double-dipping" problem. After OJ: Made in America and Free Solo each won the Oscar and the Emmy for best documentary, the TV Academy banned nominees for the Oscar for Best Documentary for competing for the an Emmy. But that opened loophole for other documentaries that failed to make the Oscar cut to compete for an Emmy. Starting in 2022, however, documentary films placed on the motion picture academy's viewing platform will be ineligible for Emmy consideration. “Any film placed on the (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) viewing platform will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition.”