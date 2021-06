The ski industry, and particularly the ‘freeski’ industry, is not an easy place to find dollars. I’ve been working in the game for some years now and support for the parts of skiing that, to me at least, are the most important seems to be waning. I recognize that we’re a niche of a niche (of an already fairly niche sport) and that brands want to see their marketing dollars pay a tangible return. But between social media and competition skiing we appear to be left with the situation that groups of largely broke, footloose ski bums living in their vans, parents basements, or overcrowded, run-down ski houses are out there making the best ski content… with their homies... on 0 budget.