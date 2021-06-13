Redmond’s Microsoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games
Microsoft Corp., the Redmond, Washington-headquartered American multinational tech conglomerate largely focused on cloud-based services apart from its Windows OS business, had said later this week that it had been working with global television manufacturers in a bid to reaffirm that gamers could play Xbox games via internet connected televisions without any additional hardware rather than a console.www.financial-world.org