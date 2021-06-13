Redmond’s Microsoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games

New Xbox consoles beyond Xbox Series X and S are already in the works at Microsoft, and work is only picking up as the new generation settles in. Liz Hamren, Xbox's CVP of gaming experiences and platforms, gave us a peek behind the curtain at Microsoft's hardware plans for our feature on the future of Xbox. She was quick to point out that, even though Microsoft is pushing hard to get more people playing on all kinds of platforms with services like Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming, consoles remain at the center of all things Xbox - and that means working on new ones.