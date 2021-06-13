Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Gamification through Tokenization Can Disrupt the Fitness Industry

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ishan Pandey: Hi Kevin, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind 360Wellness?. Kevin Serou: I used to be a French Product Engineer. I completed my MBA from ESMA and moved to Singapore in January 2013, where I lived for 7 years working for the world’s 2nd largest automotive parts manufacturer, a German company named ZF Friedrichshafen. At ZF, I rose to become Head of Product Management and Engineering for the Asia Pacific region and led a team of 60+ people across 6 locations. My first-hand experience in the world of sports and fitness was competing professionally in endurance sports and Triathlon. I notably qualified for the Ironman World Championships in 2019. Shortly before leaving my job at ZF group, I began coaching athletes online as a side hustle. This eventually led him to the initial project idea of 360Wellness.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

397
Followers
7K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness App#Gamification#French#Esma#German#Triathlon#Zf Group#Covid#Digital Fitness#Nft#Defit#Instagram#Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Country
Singapore
News Break
Google
Related
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum – Value Drivers Advancing Blockchain Adoption

In addition to being a distributed database of records enabling digital innovation in the financial markets via cryptocurrency, blockchain technology has attracted the gaze of the business fraternity for quite some time now. In its basic form, blockchain already offers a secure record in the form of distributed ledgers, security via digital signatures, immutability as the consensus mechanism sets in and tokenization via cryptography.
HackerNoon

5 Unexpected Industries Ripe for 3D Printing Disruption

Highly customizable and incredibly efficient, 3D printing has moved beyond simply creating complex three-dimensional shapes. The latest 3D printing technology also allows for it to be successfully integrated with multiple materials simultaneously, from the expected plastics and metals to the more unexpected ones like rubber, chocolate, and even living tissue.
forrester.com

Future Fit Companies Build Success Through Partner Ecosystems

In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity — finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working — give you the power to differentiate and grow.
ihrsa.org

Fitness Industry Roundup: A Greater Sense of Purpose

Physically active lifestyles look different for everyone, but the gains and satisfaction of it are more universal. We all know what it feels like to finish a challenging workout, ya? You’re exhilarated, dripping sweat, and exhausted, but most importantly, you feel really good about yourself—that’s the endorphins! This immediate chemical reaction following exercise can be enough to keep some hooked on remaining active. For others, exercise is simply a part of a business or a way to improve personal appearance or decrease the risk of illness. Whatever the reason is that you exercise—or force yourself to be active—keep it up. It’s always worth it.
WorkoutsEntrepreneur

Have 'Fitspo' Influencers Saved the Fitness Industry?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, lockdowns began, and people began staying at home, many of them also fell out of normal workout routines and other physical activities. Virtual fitness quickly expanded to entice displaced gymgoers and bored quarantiners, with influencers leading the charge. This has turned out to be not just a stopgap measure, either. “Fitspo”, short for “fitspiration” — defined by dictionary.com as, “Photos, videos, advertisements etc., intended to inspire a person to get physically fit through rigorous exercise and diet” — has transformed the industry. It gave budding influencers an opportunity to grow, and established brands a way to stay relevant. Fitness influencers not only leveraged social media to make virtual wellness a permanent market, but also carried the entire sector through the pandemic and into a post-COVID era.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Congruent Labs, the Next-Generation of Cybersecurity, is Disrupting the Cryptocurrency Industry with their Identity and Access Solution

ZEXPRWIRE, Congruent Labs, an Australian-based cybersecurity and identity management company, is working to disrupt the outdated cybersecurity industry by making their sought-after services accessible and affordable . In an effort to revolutionize a critical service that helps millions of businesses in the face of breaches, hacks, and information theft, Congruent...
Thrive Global

Lisa Falzone of Athena Security: “Many positive outcomes can come from disrupting an industry”

Many positive outcomes can come from disrupting an industry. But within the security industry, privacy is always a concern, so especially when it comes to surveillance and facial recognition, you don’t want to be so disruptive that you’re invading people’s right to privacy. Athena Security is dedicated to providing effective security while also maintaining customers’ privacy. We do not store any personal data or use facial recognition of any kinds because the privacy concerns are too real, and we are not looking to create a privacy-violating system. Facial recognition isn’t on our roadmap, or a field we are trying to engage in.
Fitnessmindbodyonline.com

3 Ways Fitness Businesses Can Attract New Clients

As a fitness business owner, you realize one of the hardest things about running your business is attracting new clients—especially during a time when you’re trying to get your business back to what it was before the pandemic hit. Naturally, you’re constantly looking for ways to grow your customer base because you know that it is the ticket to success at your business.
Economysportspromedia.com

SponsorPulse™ disrupts sponsorship industry with accessible insights platform

Today, SponsorPulse™ introduced a first-of-its-kind subscription model, making global sponsorship insights accessible to properties, brands, and agencies of all sizes. The platform offers one common currency for the measurement and comparison of thousands of sponsorship properties around the globe across sport, music, entertainment, arts, and cause. Powered by proprietary consumer data, it enables a deeper understanding into how people engage with and feel about properties, while quantifying the potential for sponsor impact.
esportsobserver.com

Team Vitality Launches Fan Token Through Partnership With Socios.com

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Tencent Esports on Drawing All-Field Blueprint of Esports, Details Partnerships With Tim Hortons, Shangri-La Group, IKEA, and IEEE. byHongyu Chen. June 18, 2021. Mars Hou, vice president of Tencent...
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Digital Is A Disrupter, But It Can Also Breathe New Life Into ‘obsolete’ Technologies

When it comes to digital, we intuitively think ‘disruption’. Especially in our post-pandemic age, new digital solutions, businesses and innovations are emerging all the time. However, the potential of digital doesn’t just wait in the future, it also rests in the past. Digital standards and technologies can help us re-evaluate and improve on many past breakthroughs, rendering them viable again or perhaps even for the first time. This makes digital a powerful ally in the fight for sustainability.
Retaildevops.com

The Gamification of Everything

Cross-pollination, for the non-scientific, is one of the key foundations of biodiversity on Earth. It is evolution in action—responsible for reinforcing the traits that make plants stronger and ensuring the survival of many species. On a far smaller scale—but equally crucial, from a business point of view—technology applications that move...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

CryptoSara: Transforming the Insurance Industry through AI and Blockchain

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies may seem like an odd couple, but they are a pairing poised for big success. Blockchain is a distributed database technology that has already proved its worth in the financial world, where trust and security play a fundamental role. A decentralized database transforms the concept of trust in virtual networks because its users rely on open source code that minimizes the possibility of undesirable actions by third parties.
logisticsviewpoints.com

The Potential of Gamification

In May of 2019, the Washington Post reported that “inside several of Amazon’s cavernous warehouses, hundreds of employees spend hours a day playing video games. Some compete by racing virtual dragons or sports cars around a track, while others collaborate to build castles piece by piece. But they aren’t whiling away the time by playing Fortnite and Minecraft. Rather, they’re racing to fill customer orders, their progress reflected in a video game format that is part of an experiment by the e-commerce giant to help reduce the tedium of its physically demanding jobs.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Industry Challenger realme All Set To Disrupt Mid-To-High-End Smartphone Market With New Flagship Release

From zero to 85 million users in just under three years, Chinese consumer technology company realme is the embodiment of its “dare to leap” motto. Entering the highly saturated smartphone market in 2018, a time when six players occupied 74% of the total market share, realme was not put off by the mountains to climb. The upstart was determined to challenge the market with a clear strategy focused on delivering high-performance, stylish but affordable devices to the underserved young consumers around the world, who wanted something cool without having to break the bank.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Automate Dynamic PDF Generation

Effective dynamic documents can add immense value to any business looking to engage with their clients through personalisation. These documents can take many forms, including customised statements, invoices, welcome letters, product schedules. However, production challenges with dynamic documents can set organisations back significantly in terms of time, budget and resources spent. This article will review the possible technology options available to businesses. Having the right technology to produce dynamic documents is crucial in keeping operations running optimally, creating documents quickly, and maintaining a consistent level of quality.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

iX Global Impacts Lives through e-Learning Gamification

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / iX Global is a Utah-based startup tech company that specializes in providing a gamified social media platform with an emphasis on self betterment to its users. iX has revolutionized the self-development industry by making transformational and personal growth social, which has led iX Global to become the fastest-growing self-betterment platform in the world with tens of thousands of customers, subscribers, and raving fans.