Gamification through Tokenization Can Disrupt the Fitness Industry

Physically active lifestyles look different for everyone, but the gains and satisfaction of it are more universal. We all know what it feels like to finish a challenging workout, ya? You’re exhilarated, dripping sweat, and exhausted, but most importantly, you feel really good about yourself—that’s the endorphins! This immediate chemical reaction following exercise can be enough to keep some hooked on remaining active. For others, exercise is simply a part of a business or a way to improve personal appearance or decrease the risk of illness. Whatever the reason is that you exercise—or force yourself to be active—keep it up. It’s always worth it.