Gamification through Tokenization Can Disrupt the Fitness Industry
Ishan Pandey: Hi Kevin, welcome to our series "Behind the Startup." Please tell us about yourself and the story behind 360Wellness?. Kevin Serou: I used to be a French Product Engineer. I completed my MBA from ESMA and moved to Singapore in January 2013, where I lived for 7 years working for the world's 2nd largest automotive parts manufacturer, a German company named ZF Friedrichshafen. At ZF, I rose to become Head of Product Management and Engineering for the Asia Pacific region and led a team of 60+ people across 6 locations. My first-hand experience in the world of sports and fitness was competing professionally in endurance sports and Triathlon. I notably qualified for the Ironman World Championships in 2019. Shortly before leaving my job at ZF group, I began coaching athletes online as a side hustle. This eventually led him to the initial project idea of 360Wellness.