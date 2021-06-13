Plantation Manager Behind Racist Juneteenth Event Refuses to Apologize After Event’s Cancellation

The North Carolina man who planned an event on Juneteenth that referred to slaveowners as “white refugees” and slaves as “former bondsmen” and promised the perspective of the “massa” is refusing to apologize to the people who called his event racist. Latta Plantation site manager Ian Campbell, who is Black and who created the event, wrote, “To the masses on social media and politicians, no apology will be given for bringing a unique program to educate the public about former slaves becoming FREE!” The event, titled “Kingdom Coming,” has been canceled. Campbell continued, “The Confederacy will never be glorified, white supremacy will never be glorified, plantation owners, white refugees or overseers will never be glorified… How would we know how the enslaved became free or what their lives were like before freedom came?”