A variant by any other name – scientific classifier, place-of-origin, or the new Greek alphabet moniker – is a potential threat to the freedom America is now enjoying thanks to a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout. With alarm surrounding the Delta variant, or B.1.617.2, escalating, BioSpace thought it was a good time to take an in-depth look at the most notorious variants of concern (VOC) wreaking havoc across the globe.