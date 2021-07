It’s crazy to think just how close the Milwaukee Bucks were to getting eliminated by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the playoffs. If Kevin Durant’s foot was just a little further back on his jumper at the end of regulation in Game 7, the Nets win and the Bucks are likely looking at some big changes. Instead, Milwaukee won in overtime and went on to win its first title in 50 years, with Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on an all-time performance along the way.