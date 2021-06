In regard to how to deal with who should play left field regularly, Frazier or Andujar, Yankee history tells us that Casey Stengel had a similar problem in 1950 with Hank Bauer and Gene Woodling, and in his King Solomon wisdom, Casey solved it without any problem. He decided to have Cliff Mapes, power hitting left-handed outfielder, as the permanent right fielder, and of course, the great Joe DiMaggio, aging but if heathy, would roam center field which left him with two promising players, Bauer and Woodling, having to share that one spot in left.