An Open Letter To The Nigerian Government: Pursue A Bitcoin Standard

By Russell Okung
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hope of Nigeria lies within this generation. I am proudly a Nigerian descendant living in America and am a proponent of Bitcoin. I write to urge the Nigerian government to pursue economic independence and financial sovereignty by pursuing a national Bitcoin standard. Soon every nation will be faced with this decision, but those who seize the present moment proactively as we have just witnessed in El Salvador, will enjoy significant advantages globally for generations to come.

Muhammadu Buhari
